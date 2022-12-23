Michael Pepper hit a T20 best 86 not out from just 49 balls in June against Somerset at Chelmsford

Essex batter Michael Pepper has signed a new three-year contract.

Pepper, 24, was halfway through a two-year deal, signed in November 2021, but is now tied to Chelmsford until 2025.

He made his Essex debut in June 2018 in the County Championship, the first of 11 red-ball appearances.

But he has had most success in white-ball cricket, finishing top Essex run scorer in 2022, with 439 at a strike rate of 163.19, as well as playing for Northern Superchargers in The Hundred.

Pepper's 20-over form also earned him three appearances alongside Essex team-mate Dan Lawrence for Chennai Braves in last month's Abu Dhabi T10 league.

"Last season couldn't have gone much better for me in short-format cricket," said Pepper. "We made giant strides. The next step for us is to push for that second T20 trophy. We certainly believe that we have the players and plans in place to do so."

Essex head coach Anthony McGrath said: "We asked Michael to perform a more aggressive role and pushed him up the order and he delivered just as we knew he could.

"It's always exciting to watch a batter with such a vast array of shots, but importantly it makes him incredibly difficult to set a field to as he can access any part of the ground.

"He's had a taste of franchise cricket as well now and he's still a young man so I'll be keen to see how his game develops."