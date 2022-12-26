Last updated on .From the section Cricket

Mahmudullah helped Bangladesh beat India in a one-day series in December.

England will travel to Bangladesh in March for a rearranged series of three one-day internationals and three Twenty20 internationals.

Captain Jos Buttler led England to a 2-1 ODI series victory the last time they toured Bangladesh in 2016.

Dhaka will host the first two ODIs on 1 March and 3 March and the final two T20Is on 12 March and 14 March.

The final ODI and first T20I matches will take place in Chattogram on 6 March and 9 March, respectively.

The decision to postpone the 2021 tour was made due to the impact of Covid and a packed cricket calendar.

England last met Bangladesh in the 2021 T20 World Cup, winning that Super 12 match by eight wickets.

Bangladesh were knocked out in the group stage of the 2022 T20 World Cup in November, won by England. But they did beat India 2-1 in a home ODI series earlier this month.

England are expected to play two warm-up fixtures before the ODIs, with the schedule for those yet to be announced.

ODI series schedule

1 March: Bangladesh v England, Sher-e-Bangla National Cricket Stadium (SBNCS), Dhaka

3 March: Bangladesh v England, SBNCS, Dhaka

6 March: Bangladesh v England, Zahur Ahmed Chowdhury Stadium (ZACS), Chattogram

IT20 series schedule

9 March: Bangladesh v England, ZACS, Chattogram

12 March: Bangladesh v England, SBNCS, Dhaka

14 March: Bangladesh v England, SBNCS, Dhaka