Australia beat South Africa by innings and 182 runs in Melbourne to seal Test series

Last updated on .From the section Cricket

Mitchell Starc
Mitchell Starc (third from right) claimed 1-62 despite a finger injury
Australia v South Africa, Melbourne Cricket Ground
South Africa 189 (Green 5-27) & 204 (Bavuma 65, Lyon 3-58)
Australia 575-8 dec (Warner 200, Carey 111, Smith 85)
Australia won by an innings and 182 runs
Australia thrashed South Africa by an innings and 182 runs in the second Test to win the series with a game to spare.

Resuming on 15-1, South Africa were bowled out for 204 before tea on the fourth day at the Melbourne Cricket Ground.

Off-spinner Nathan Lyon claimed 3-58, including Temba Bavuma for 65, while Khaya Zondo and Keshav Maharaj were needlessly run out.

The final Test in Sydney starts on 3 January.

Australia, who won the first Test inside two days, extended their lead over India at the top of the World Test Championship tableexternal-link. South Africa, who began the series in second, are now fourth.

Australia captain Pat Cummins described his side, who have won seven of their 10 Tests in 2022, as "probably the best test team I've played in".

"In terms of captaining, I don't feel like I have to do much at all," he said. "Everyone looks after themselves. You just kind of make sure the buses are on time, which the team manager does.

"It's just in a really sweet spot at the moment. We can just sit back and appreciate the place that we are in because it's really special. We're having a hell of a lot of fun as well doing it together with some of our best mates."

South Africa captain Dean Elgar said: "That was bit of a hammering. It is not easy at the moment.

"We're playing for the badge; we're playing for the pride of our team. I'm sure there's a lot of guys hurting."

Australia's victory at the MCG was all but certain after they posted a mammoth 575-8 declared - featuring 200 from David Warner and Alex Carey's 111 - in reply to South Africa's 189.

Although the tourists avoided an eight successive total of less than 200, they never looked likely to take the game into a fifth day.

Bavuma was the only batter to make more than 33 as Scott Boland claimed 2-49 on his home ground and Cummins, who removed Elgar on the third evening, conceded only 20 runs from 16 overs and reviewed two decisions that were overturned by the TV umpire.

Part-time leg-spinner Steve Smith sealed victory in the Shane Warne Test by bowling Lungi Ngidi.

Pace bowler Mitchell Starc, who bowled 18 overs in the second innings despite dislocating a finger on the opening day, will miss the third Test.

All-rounder Cameron Green, who took 5-27 in the first innings and broke a finger during his unbeaten 51, has also been ruled out.

24 comments

  • Comment posted by bbbruce, today at 07:59

    South Africa are not playing for the badge, they are not playing for team, whi knows where the coaches are and I have no idea why half of these players are even playing for a national team. As a South African this is the most appaling disgraceful team I have ever had the misfortune to see play. Well done Australia, sorry they wasted your time.

  • Comment posted by Bertie_Bigwhistle, today at 07:55

    Congratulations to the Sandpapers! Lasbuchagne was the best South African on show.

  • Comment posted by Norm, today at 07:54

    Hard to believe that this current South African side is ranked as the second best Test team in the world.Their batting is terrible.

    • Reply posted by Roy Simmons, today at 07:59

      Roy Simmons replied:
      Yup. The batting weaker than many county sides with their England players. Strauss take note.

  • Comment posted by pm61, today at 07:51

    Not really sure how SA ranked so high they are a poor side. Aussies will get sorted in the Summer 😜

  • Comment posted by WordtotheWise, today at 07:50

    Poor from SA, not enough preparation. Should have played a couple of state sides first. Same mistake as England when they toured. SA batting line up is weak but bowling strong and let them down. 3-0 a certainty. Aus and England two top Test teams so should be a cracking Ashes series even though hapless ECB shoehorned it into early summer due to you know what.

    • Reply posted by Bertie_Bigwhistle, today at 07:57

      Bertie_Bigwhistle replied:
      All of the Test sides prepare poorly these days because of lack of time due to so much limited overs cricket.

      One of the reasons Australia are ranked so highly - they barely ever travel abroad.

  • Comment posted by jagguy99, today at 07:40

    It might surprise some english fans but OZ will not fear england. To play Bazball you need a flat pitch or else it will play into OZs strength. Eng doesnt have the bowlers to maintain 5 flat pitched games either.

    • Reply posted by Delbert73, today at 07:47

      Delbert73 replied:
      Not a surprise that the Aussies won't fear us. They're a superb team. The major issue that Stokes and McCullum have resolved is the England players fearing themselves. If England can play the Aussies without fear, we'll give them problems in home conditions. Will hopefully be a great series.

  • Comment posted by zambezi1, today at 07:40

    England, had the same run of bad form.!

  • Comment posted by milanfan, today at 07:39

    Aus were really up for this test series against SA and won the series 2-0. The 3rd and last test match may be a draw or SA win as Aus will rest a few players. Aus win against SA underpins their No 1 ranking as a test side.

  • Comment posted by zambezi1, today at 07:39

    Protease are just abysmal.!!! There are major, backroom issues, CSA, with the help of the government, not selecting in form players, quota system, I really feel sorry for sport in general, in South Africa, very poor, apart from rugby....!!!!

  • Comment posted by midnightrun, today at 07:35

    Well done, an absolute hammering. I'm looking forward to the Ashes. Travis Head of Australia has been playing in Bazball fashion for years. Interesting to see how the Aussies approach the game against England

  • Comment posted by hohum, today at 07:31

    The Ashes should be a good watch...interesting if "bazball" works against the Aussie bowlers...I do hope so!

  • Comment posted by Ashley, today at 07:27

    The Ashes will be great. But I suspect England and Wales may have the edge with their foreign captain and coach. Game on.

  • Comment posted by dier - 1558, today at 07:19

    If that’s what Oz have done to SA, you can imagine what’s going through their minds when England arrive.

    • Reply posted by rob9, today at 07:24

      rob9 replied:
      England are at the present time a different type of opposition than SA to when England last played Australia plus I would add team wise they are at a higher level

