Shane Snater received his county cap at the end of the season in September

Essex pace bowler Shane Snater has signed a two-year contract extension to run until the end of the 2025 season.

He took 50 wickets in all formats in 2022 and also hit five fifties - four of them in the County Championship.

His new deal follows extensions signed by Tom Westley, Paul Walter, Ben Allison and Michael Pepper.

"Shane's new contract is a testament to the hard work he has put in to continually develop his game," said head coach Anthony McGrath.

Although born in Zimbabwe, Snater has played international cricket for the Netherlands - appearing in four one-dayers and 13 T20 internationals so far.

He made his Essex debut in 2018 and took first-class career-best figures of 7-98 against Nottinghamshire in May 2021.

His previous deal was due to expire at the end of next summer.

"I've worked hard on improving my red-ball game and this has come to fruition over the last couple of seasons," he said.