Saqib Mahmood has not played competitively since Lancashire's County Championship fixture against Gloucestershire in May 2022

Lancashire fast bowler Saqib Mahmood is set to make his return from injury on England Lions' white-ball tour of Sri Lanka in February.

The 25-year-old played two Tests for England in March 2022, taking six wickets against West Indies.

But he has not played competitive cricket since May after suffering a stress fracture in his back.

The Lions tour consists of two four-day Tests against Sri Lanka A followed by three one-day internationals.

Yorkshire seamer Matt Fisher - who made his Test debut alongside Mahmood in Barbados - has been named in both squads, alongside Tom Abell, Tom Hartley and Sam Cook.

Alex Lees and Haseeb Hameed, who have both opened the batting for England's Test team, have been selected for the red-ball leg of the tour.

Fast bowler Brydon Carse also returns from injury to the ODI squad, having injured his toe playing for England against South Africa in the summer.

England Lions Test squad: Tom Abell, Josh Bohannon, Jack Carson, Sam Cook, Matt Fisher, Nathan Gilchrist, Tom Haines, Haseeb Hameed, Tom Hartley, Jack Haynes, Lyndon James, Alex Lees, Liam Patterson-White, Ollie Robinson, Jamie Smith, Josh Tongue.

England Lions ODI squad: Tom Abell, Tom Banton, Jacob Bethell, Brydon Carse, Sam Cook, Jordan Cox, Mason Crane, Matt Critchley, Matt Fisher, Sam Hain, Tom Hartley, Tom Lammonby, Saqib Mahmood, Tom Prest, James Rew, Luke Wood.