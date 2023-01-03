Close menu

Saqib Mahmood set for return on England Lions tour to Sri Lanka

Last updated on .From the section Cricket

Saqib Mahmood bowling for Lancashire
Saqib Mahmood has not played competitively since Lancashire's County Championship fixture against Gloucestershire in May 2022

Lancashire fast bowler Saqib Mahmood is set to make his return from injury on England Lions' white-ball tour of Sri Lanka in February.

The 25-year-old played two Tests for England in March 2022, taking six wickets against West Indies.

But he has not played competitive cricket since May after suffering a stress fracture in his back.

The Lions tour consists of two four-day Tests against Sri Lanka A followed by three one-day internationals.

Yorkshire seamer Matt Fisher - who made his Test debut alongside Mahmood in Barbados - has been named in both squads, alongside Tom Abell, Tom Hartley and Sam Cook.

Alex Lees and Haseeb Hameed, who have both opened the batting for England's Test team, have been selected for the red-ball leg of the tour.

Fast bowler Brydon Carse also returns from injury to the ODI squad, having injured his toe playing for England against South Africa in the summer.

England Lions Test squad: Tom Abell, Josh Bohannon, Jack Carson, Sam Cook, Matt Fisher, Nathan Gilchrist, Tom Haines, Haseeb Hameed, Tom Hartley, Jack Haynes, Lyndon James, Alex Lees, Liam Patterson-White, Ollie Robinson, Jamie Smith, Josh Tongue.

England Lions ODI squad: Tom Abell, Tom Banton, Jacob Bethell, Brydon Carse, Sam Cook, Jordan Cox, Mason Crane, Matt Critchley, Matt Fisher, Sam Hain, Tom Hartley, Tom Lammonby, Saqib Mahmood, Tom Prest, James Rew, Luke Wood.

  • Comment posted by youlesie23, today at 11:47

    James Rew and Tom Prest are two to really watch out for in the future - I'm excited to see how they go in Sri Lanka. Having watched Hampshire's white-ball games and seen how well Prest plays spin, he could go big here

  • Comment posted by Tom78, today at 11:44

    I'm quite disappointed that I didn't get picked for the Tom squad, and that Tom Haines didn't make it in to that one too...

  • Comment posted by james english, today at 11:36

    An abundance of quality bowling options, being unsure which to play isn't the worst problem England could have. Hopefully they're all fit at the same time soon.

  • Comment posted by Angry Beast, today at 11:32

    Saqib Mahmood is a very, very good bowler. He will make a big difference

  • Comment posted by cuddlesthekillerwhale, today at 11:28

    I do hope Sam Hain is not going to be pigeonholed by the selectors as a white ball specialist.
    His performances in the County Championship surely warranted a go in the Lions Test Squad.

  • Comment posted by simplyveggie, today at 11:24

    Four Somerset players in the ODI squad. One of the counties frozen out out by the 100 franchises but who have the best academy in the country. With an ex Somerset academy member now developing his career at Kent.

    • Reply posted by Garozzo, today at 11:39

      Garozzo replied:
      But no Will Smeed.

  • Comment posted by liverpool supporter right here, today at 11:24

    Ollie Robinson meet Ollie Robinson. That might be a bit awkward if both are called up to play for the main England team

  • Comment posted by dier - 1558, today at 11:23

    As per Recent selections a thoughtful and interesting set of selections.

    Glad to see Mahmood back, intelligent and thoughtful bowler, can make things happen.

  • Comment posted by trueblue1878, today at 11:23

    Well done Josh Bohannon and Tom Hartley - two Ormskirk lads! Up the Blue & Gold

  • Comment posted by liverpool supporter right here, today at 11:21

    We cant have two players with the name Ollie Robinson playing for England. It will be as bad as having Foakes, Stokes and Woakes in the same team

  • Comment posted by liverpool supporter right here, today at 11:19

    How many of those players in the England Lions team are likely to appear in the main England squad to play in the Ashes this summer

  • Comment posted by Ballabbott, today at 11:18

    Why is Ollie Robinson down for England Lions. I Thought the first team are in New Zealand during February. Or am I missing something 🤔

    • Reply posted by James, today at 11:20

      James replied:
      There's another, he's a wicket keeper batsman who used to play for Kent

  • Comment posted by simple, today at 11:09

    Which Ollie Robinson is it in the Test squad, Durham or Sussex? One needs to go by Oliver!

    • Reply posted by James, today at 11:20

      James replied:
      There's another, he's a wicket keeper batsman who used to play for Kent

