India cricket's governing body, the BCCI, has opened the bidding process for interested parties to purchase teams for the new women's Indian Premier League (IPL).

Those interested must pay approximately £6000 by 21 January to buy the 'invitation to tender', which sets out the eligibility criteria.

Then, at the discretion of the BCCI, they will be allowed to bid to own teams for the T20 franchise competition, which is expected to take place in March.

A three-team Women's T20 Challenge, which began in 2018, is currently played alongside the men's IPL.

In England, the women's Hundred runs alongside the men's version, while there are Twenty20 competitions in Australia, which hosts the women's Big Bash League, and New Zealand, where the Women's Super Smash takes place.