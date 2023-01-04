Last updated on .From the section Cricket

Rishabh Pant was moved to a hospital in Dehradun after initially receiving treatment in Roorkee, said his Indian Premier League side Delhi Capitals

India wicketkeeper Rishabh Pant is to be flown to Mumbai by air ambulance to undergo surgery after being injured in a car crash last week.

Pant has been receiving treatment at Max Hospital in Dehradun.

The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) said the 25-year-old will also have "subsequent procedures for ligament tears".

Police said Pant's car flipped over twice and caught fire after he "dozed off" and lost control.

In a statement, external-link BCCI secretary Jay Shah said: "The Board will make every effort to aid and expedite the recovery process of Rishabh and will provide him with all the support he needs during this period."

Pant crashed on 30 December between Mangalaur and Nursan, close to his hometown of Roorkee in the northern state of Uttarakhand.

Reports in India said the Delhi Capitals player suffered injuries to his head, back and leg.