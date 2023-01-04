Last updated on .From the section Cricket

Saif Zaib was part of the academy at Northamptonshire and has gone on to play more than 100 games in all formats for the county

All-rounder Saif Zaib has signed a new two-year contract extension with Northamptonshire.

The 24-year-old still had 12 months left on his existing deal but he has now agreed to stay at Wantage Road until at least the end of 2025.

Zaib scored close to 1,000 runs in all formats in 2022, including a maiden List A century against Essex in a thrilling One-Day Cup win.

He also hit his second first-class ton against County Champions Surrey.

"It's a nice feeling that the club have shown that faith to lock me in for an extra couple of years," Buckinghamshire-born Zaib said. external-link

"I feel really honoured to represent Northamptonshire and privileged every time I get to step out on the field as a Steelback."

Head coach John Sadler said Zaib was "an excellent cricketer" and described his attitude as "superb".

Zaib follows fellow all-rounders James Sales and Gareth Berg and spinner Freddie Heldreich in agreeing new deals with the club so far this winter.