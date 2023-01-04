Belinda Clark was inducted into the International Cricket Council's Hall of Fame in 2011

Former Australia captain Belinda Clark has become the first female cricketer to have a statue cast of her, with a bronze sculpture unveiled at the Sydney Cricket Ground.

Clark retired from the sport in 2005 after winning two World Cups.

During her 14-year career she hit the first double century in a one-day international, smashing 229 not out against Denmark in 1997.

"The sculpture encapsulates being able to have a go," Clark said.

"To be courageous, to take on those challenges and break convention.

"I want people to take away that you can do anything you want if you put your mind to it and you have good people around you, and I think I've been very fortunate to have had great support and have a bit of an imagination to take my game where I wanted to take it, and hopefully the sport is in a better place for it."

Clark has held roles at Women's Cricket Australia, the Australian Cricket Academy and the International Cricket Council's Women's Committee since retiring from playing.

The statue was unveiled on Thursday, before day two of the third Test between Australia and South Africa, and stands alongside former captains of the men's team Richie Benaud and Steve Waugh.