Last updated on .From the section Cricket

Sam Cook produced match figures of 10-60 as Essex beat Kent by an innings at Canterbury in September

Essex seam bowler Sam Cook has signed a two-year contract extension which will keep him at Chelmsford until the end of the 2025 season.

The 25-year-old took 51 County Championship wickets in 2022 at an average of just 16.23.

He also contributed 12 wickets in the T20 Blast and claimed 4-18 as Trent Rockets beat Manchester Originals by two wickets to win The Hundred.

Cook will tour Sri Lanka with the England Lions squad later this month.

"Sam has developed into one of the best bowlers in the county game and his great attitude and willingness to learn means that he will only keep on improving," said Essex head coach Anthony McGrath.

Cook's new deal follows extensions signed by Tom Westley, Paul Walter, Ben Allison, Michael Pepper and Shane Snater.

He is the first bowler to reach 200 first-class wickets at an average of less than 20 since Derbyshire's Alan Ward in 1971.