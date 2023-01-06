Last updated on .From the section Cricket

New Zealand took four wickets in the final session to raise hopes of victory

Second Test, Karachi (day five of five): New Zealand: 449 & 277-5d (Bracewell 74*, Blundell 74) Pakistan: 408 & 304-9: Sarfaraz 118; Bracewell 4-75 Match drawn Scorecard

Pakistan clung on for a thrilling draw on the final day of the second Test against New Zealand to ensure the two-match series ended level at 0-0.

All four results were possible going into the final hour but a flurry of wickets saw the Black Caps push for the win amid increasing gloom in Karachi.

They only needed one more wicket when bad light stopped play with Pakistan 304-9, 15 runs short of their target.

The first Test, also in Karachi, ended as a draw last month.

Sarfaraz Ahmed was the pick of the batters with a battling 118, while Michael Bracewell took 4-75 with the ball for New Zealand.

The hosts began the day on 0-2 needing 319 runs to secure the win but slipped to 80-5 before lunch.

A 123-run partnership between Saud Shakeel and Sarfaraz raised hopes of a dramatic win, with a further 140 runs required going into the evening session.

Shakeel eventually fell for 32 but Sarfaraz went on to complete his fourth Test century from 135 deliveries, before a spritely 30 from 40 balls from Agha Salman accelerated the scoring and brought the victory target within sight.

However, Agha, Sarfaraz and Hasan Ali fell in quick succession, prompting last batters Naseem Shah and Abrar Ahmed to change approach and attempt to bat out the match.

New Zealand fielders surrounded the bat and failed with two DRS reviews amid increasing tension, before the umpires took the players off with three scheduled overs still to play.