Lord Patel has announced he will step down as Yorkshire chair at the club's next annual general meeting in March.

Patel, 62, was appointed in November 2021 after Roger Hutton resigned over the club's response to the Azeem Rafiq racism scandal.

Former Yorkshire spinner Rafiq said in 2020 that abuse at the club had left him close to taking his own life.

"It has been an honour and a privilege to work for such a prestigious organisation," said Patel.

More to follow.