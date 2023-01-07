Last updated on .From the section Cricket

Suryakumar Yadav has now hit three centuries in just 45 Twenty20 internationals

Third T20 international, Rajkot India 228-5 (20 overs): Suryakumar 112* (51) Sri Lanka 137 (16.4 overs): A Singh 3-20 India won by 91 runs; claim series 2-1 Scorecard

Suryakumar Yadav's sublime century off 45 balls led India to a 2-1 series win over Sri Lanka with a 91-run victory in the third Twenty20 international.

Suryakumar ended unbeaten on 112 off 51 balls, including nine sixes, as the hosts posted 228-5 in Rajkot.

It is his third T20 international ton and the second fastest by an Indian batter after Rohit Sharma's 35-ball hundred against Sri Lanka in 2017.

The tourists were bowled out for 137 off 16.4 overs in reply.

After India won a thrilling first match by two runs and Sri Lanka levelled with a 16-run win in the second, the hosts dominated the decider.

Arriving at the crease with India 52-2 in the sixth over, Suryakumar put on 111 for the third wicket with Shubman Gill, who made 46 off 36 balls.

Suryakumar, who only made his T20 international debut in March 2021, now has three of the five fastest centuries for India in men's T20 internationals, with his other two coming off 48 and 49 balls.

Only India captain Rohit, who missed this series with a thumb injury, has hit more T20 international tons with four. Australia's Glenn Maxwell, New Zealand's Colin Munro and the Czech Republic's Sabawoon Davizi have also made three.

After India won the toss Rahul Tripathi struck 35 off 16, before Axar Patel added 21 not out off nine late on.

Sri Lanka failed to challenge in reply, losing their last six wickets for 41 runs, as India left-arm seamer Arshdeep Singh claimed 3-20.

The two sides now face each other in three one-day internationals, starting in Guwahati on Tuesday.