Will Ben Stokes be raising his bat in acclaim during this summer's men's Ashes?

It's coming home in 2023... at least according to BBC Sport readers.

At the turn of the new year, we asked you to vote on who will win the men's Ashes this summer - and 77% of respondents said it would be England.

Unfortunately for England fans, a similar number (72%) can't see past Meg Lanning's all-conquering Australia in the women's Ashes.

And 61% believe Lanning's team will retain their T20 World Cup crown in South Africa next month, with 25% backing England and India taking 10% of the vote.

England's men (62%) topped the poll to find this year's winner of the 50-over World Cup, which will be held in India in the autumn. India (21%) were the only other team to register in double percentage figures.

Your 2022 teams of the year

We also asked you to pick your 2022 world men's Test and white-ball XIs, plus a global women's side.

He may have only had a steady year with bat and ball but Ben Stokes made it into 84% of your 2022 Test teams after helping lead England's sensational turnaround in the longest format.

Australia opener Usman Khawaja was the most popular pick (89%) while Joe Root was unfortunate to miss out. He was the most-picked batter at number four but was pipped by Pakistan captain Babar Azam - the fourth most popular selection overall who was chosen at three and four in the batting order.

There are four of England's men's T20 World Cup winners in your white-ball XI for 2022. A massive 97% of you selected captain Jos Buttler and 96% chose player of the tournament Sam Curran.

Pakistan, the runners-up in Australia, have two entrants - Babar and left-armer Shaheen Afridi - while Mohammad Rizwan and Haris Rauf only just missed out.

Australia won the 50-over World Cup and the Commonwealth Games in 2022 and openers Beth Mooney and Alyssa Healy, captain Meg Lanning, plus leg-spinner Alana King make your white-ball women's XI.

England spinner Sophie Ecclestone (96%) was the most popular pick while Harmanpreet Kaur edged out her India team-mate Smriti Mandhana by just 26 votes.