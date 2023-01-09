Last updated on .From the section Cricket

Australia beat India to win the last women's Twenty20 World Cup in March 2020

Captain Meg Lanning and Alyssa Healy have been included in a strong Australia squad for the defence of their women's Twenty20 World Cup title.

Lanning took a break from the game in August 2022 but is set to return for the one-day international series against Pakistan next week.

Wicketkeeper Healy will miss that series with a calf problem but is expected to be fit for the World Cup.

Georgia Wareham also returns after recovering from a serious knee injury.

The leg spinner suffered an anterior cruciate ligament injury in October 2021 and only made a competitive return for Victoria in a domestic one-day match last week.

"Seeing Meg and Georgia back in action for Victoria has been exciting. Both bring a wealth of experience to the group, which is always crucial during major tournaments," said national selector Shawn Flegler.

"Georgia in particular, has had a tough run of injuries, but she's shown a great deal of resilience and her return is a real boost for the side."

Australia are a dominant force in women's international cricket, having secured the women's Ashes, Commonwealth Games gold and World Cups in both the Twenty20 and 50-over formats over the past three years.

They will begin their T20 World Cup defence on 12 February against New Zealand before pool games against Bangladesh, Sri Lanka and South Africa.

Hosts South Africa open the tournament against Sri Lanka in Cape Town on 10 February.

Australia Twenty20 World Cup squad: Meg Lanning (c), Alyssa Healy, Darcie Brown, Ashleigh Gardner, Kim Garth, Heather Graham, Grace Harris, Jess Jonassen, Alana King, Tahlia McGrath, Beth Mooney, Ellyse Perry, Megan Schutt, Annabel Sutherland, Georgia Wareham.