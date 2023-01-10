Last updated on .From the section The Hundred

Manchester Originals play their home matches at Emirates Old Trafford

Former Lancashire and England spinner Stephen Parry has been appointed head coach of Manchester Originals women.

Parry, 36, replaces Paul Shaw, who has stepped down from the role to focus on his work with Lancashire.

Manchester-born Parry is Lancashire's all-time leading wicket-taker in men's T20 cricket, and had been assistant to Shaw since retiring in 2020.

Originals' women, who are captained by England's Kate Cross, finished sixth in the eight-team tournament last year.

General manager Lee Morgan said: "It's great for Stephen to be given the opportunity. He's shown himself to be creative and flexible with a great cricket brain.

"The Manchester Originals board and management consulted at length about this appointment, but despite Parry's relative inexperience as a coach they decided to give him the opportunity to start to fulfil his undoubted potential.

"Other determining factors were establishing continuity in the coaching structure, maintaining strong local links with Manchester and what it stands for, and rewarding someone with real drive and ambition to succeed."