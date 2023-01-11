Last updated on .From the section Cricket

Neil Killeen was a prolific bowler for Durham before moving into the coaching ranks

Stalwart Neil Killeen will end a 30-year association with Durham to take up the role of elite pace bowling coach with the England & Wales Cricket Board.

Killeen took 262 red-ball wickets in a 15-year playing career with Durham and went on to coach the club's seconds, and work as a specialist bowling coach.

The 47-year-old returns to the England fold having previously worked with the one-day, Lions and under-19 sides.

"It's an exciting time to be joining the ECB," Killeen said.

"There is a wealth of fast bowling talent and coaching around the country that I'm looking forward to working with in order to maintain England's strong contingent of pace bowlers in the future.

"I'd like to say a big thank you to everyone at Durham for their continued support both as a player and a coach over the last 30 years, it has been a great journey."