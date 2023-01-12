Last updated on .From the section Cricket

Sam Evans made scores of 138, 102 and 112 in successive games early in the 2021 season

Leicestershire opener Sam Evans has signed a contract extension for the 2023 season with the Division Two club.

The Leicester-born 25-year-old hit three County Championship hundreds in as many matches in 2021, including a career-best 138 against Surrey.

Big scores eluded him in red-ball cricket last summer, but he made four fifties in a total of 457 runs.

Leicestershire begin the 2023 season with a game against relegated Yorkshire at Headingley, starting on 6 April.

"This deal represents another opportunity for him to firmly establish himself in both red-ball and white-ball cricket," said director of cricket Claude Henderson.