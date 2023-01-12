Jofra Archer will make his return for England in the one-day series against South Africa which begins on 27 January

You wouldn't have guessed it from his performance, but Jofra Archer was nervous ahead of his first competitive match in 17 months.

That's according to Olly Stone, Archer's team-mate at the Mumbai Indians Cape Town (MITC) who opened the inaugural SA20 with an eight-wicket win over the Paarl Royals in Cape Town on Tuesday.

Though the player-of-the-match award went to youngster Dewald Brevis for his unbeaten 70 off 41 balls, Archer was just as influential, collecting 3-27 while bowling 12 dot balls across his four overs.

"Understandably there were a few nerves flying around," said Stone, who impressed as well with two wickets, including that of a set Jos Buttler who he bowled with a low full toss.

"[Archer] didn't say too much but I think from past experience, if you're not nervous then there is something wrong. I think nerves are a good thing. He's obviously been through a lot.

"I think the smile on his face at the end of the game the other night showed a lot about him. And to be out for that length of time and put in a performance like that, he's just shown his class and I think he will do throughout this competition."

Archer, 27, needed three balls to claim his first victim after an absence of 541 days.

Archer's first ball was a gem: back of a length, around the middle stump, nibbling away from the left-handed Wihan Lubbe at pace. It's as if he'd never been away.

"It was amazing," Stone said of Archer's display. "He's shown his class over the years in franchise and international cricket. I know his pain, I've been there myself.

"So to see him go out there and wicket-maiden first up to announce himself back on the stage, it's great to see. I love seeing people run in and bowl fast and excite the crowd and getting the people up on their feet.

"I know what he's been through. It can be tough at times. So to have him out there, performing the way he did, with a smile on his face, it's great. Long may that continue."