Brett Hutton has a first-class career haul of 248 wickets

Nottinghamshire seamer Brett Hutton has signed a new two-year contract.

Hutton, 29, is now committed to the promoted Division One side until 2024.

The Yorkshire-born former Notts academy product has taken 83 wickets across all formats, including 55 in first-class cricket, over the past two summers.

That followed Hutton's return to Trent Bridge after three years with Northants, while he also played one game for Surrey last season, against a Sri Lanka Cricket Development XI.

He was also the leading wicket taker in the One-Day Cup, claiming 22 in nine matches to help Notts reach the quarter-finals.

"The way things have gone for me and the team have shown that returning to the club was the right move," he said. "It's great to be part of a side that I believe is on the up.

"We have a lot of depth in the bowling department, so I'm having to fight for my place. That's giving us the competition we need to drive standards and keep improving.

"Our ultimate goal is to win the County Championship, and I'm keen to be part of that effort."

Nottinghamshire head coach Peter Moores added: "Brett is an intelligent and skilful bowler with both red and white ball.

"He has had to be patient at times, but rarely fails to make an impact when given an opportunity. His ability to read a batter and use subtle variations means he often finds a way to take wickets whatever the surface."