Third T20 of three, Harare Ireland 141-9 (20 overs): Tector 47, Campher 27; Madhevere 2-8, Burl 2-28, Chatara 2-26 Zimbabwe 146-4 (19 overs): Ervine 54, Burl 30*; White 2-26, McCarthy 2-34 Zimbabwe won by four wickets Scorecard

Ryan Burl's late knock of 30 helped hosts Zimbabwe clinch a 2-1 win over Ireland in the T20 series in Harare.

Harry Tector's 47 contributed to Ireland posting 141-9 with Curtis Campher hitting 27 before becoming one of all-rounder Burl's two victims.

Despite skipper Craig Ervine's 54, Ireland kept Zimbabwe's batting in check until Burl's 18th over heroics.

Burl fired two sixes and a four off successive George Dockrell deliveries to help the hosts win by four wickets.

Luke Jongwe, who also took two wickets in the Ireland innings, hit the winning four in the final ball of the 19th over but it was Burl's knock which proved key as he finished unbeaten on 30.

Harry Tector and Curtis Campher rebuilt the Ireland innings after the hosts had slumped to 19-3 in the fourth over as Ross Adair, following his match-winning 65 on Saturday could only manage a single run, with Stephen Doheny and skipper Andrew Balbirnie also departing cheaply.

Campher and Tector put on 70 in 57 balls before the former was caught behind for 27.

Tector fell for 47, becoming one of the impressive Wesley Madhevere's two victims, before George Dockrell (23) and Mark Adair (14) steered Ireland towards respectability.

With Zimbabwe again without former England batter Gary Ballance, who had suffered concussion symptoms after being hit on the head during Thursday's first meeting, Innocent Kaia (23) and Ervine 54 laid the foundations for Zimbabwe's victory with a second-wicket partnership of 42.

Ervine hit six fours in his 43-ball knock, with Barry McCarthy and Ben White's two wickets apiece for Ireland, not proving enough amid Burl's late big hitting for the hosts.

The sides will begin a three-match one-day series in Harare on Wednesday.