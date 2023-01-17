Last updated on .From the section Women's Cricket

Hunter made her Ireland debut as a 15-year-old in a T20 game against Scotland in 2021

Ireland captain Amy Hunter has been ruled out of the remainder of the Under-19 T20 World Cup after suffering a thumb fracture.

The 17-year-old sustained the injury to her left thumb and after a medical assessment the decision was made to withdraw her from the tournament.

CSNI's Aoife Fisher will fly to South Africa as her replacement.

Hunter scored 21 as Ireland lost to West Indies by eight wickets in their opening group game on Sunday.

They face New Zealand in their second group game on Tuesday.

Siúin Woods will step in as captain for the remainder of the tournament.

Hunter was last week selected as part of the Ireland squad for next month's Women's T20 World Cup in South Africa.