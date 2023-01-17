Last updated on .From the section Cricket

Sam Whiteman hit 193 in November for Western Australia against South Australia

Northamptonshire have signed Australian batter Sam Whiteman for the majority of the 2023 season.

Whiteman, who turns 31 just before the start of the season, has played for Australia A and has more than 6,000 runs to his name across all formats.

The left-hander will be available until the end of August in the County Championship and One-Day Cup.

"I'm really excited," said Whiteman. "It's always been an ambition of mine to play first-class cricket in the UK."

Born in Doncaster, Whiteman has been a prolific run-scorer in the Sheffield Shield in recent seasons and has an average approaching 40 in first-class cricket.

"He's a quality bat but he's also got that leadership experience with Western Australia," said Northants' new Championship captain Luke Procter.