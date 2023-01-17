Last updated on .From the section Cricket

Ian Salisbury was in charge of Sussex's County Championship and 50-over sides from November 2020 until last summer

Former Surrey and Sussex head coach Ian Salisbury has joined Middlesex as a consultant coach.

It is the 52-year-old's first job since leaving Sussex last year after being put on gardening leave, reportedly over the handling of spinner Jack Carson.

He played in 15 Test matches and four one-day internationals for England.

"Ian has a vast knowledge of the game and is hugely experienced both as a player and as a coach," said Middlesex head coach Richard Johnson.

Salisbury will link up with another former England player, Mark Ramprakash, who is also continuing to work with the club in a consultant role, having re-joined his former county in 2021.

"Bringing people of Sals's quality into the group, alongside the likes of Ramps, can only be a positive thing," Johnson added to the club website. external-link

"Aside of everything our players will learn from him, he will also add an enormous amount of knowledge and wisdom to us as a coaching group which we can all benefit from.

"He's a great bloke, is just the kind of character I have been looking for, and is a welcome addition to the club.

"It's not often that people of his quality come available, so when he did, I jumped at the chance to secure his services."

Middlesex will be playing in County Championship Division One in 2023, having achieved promotion as Division Two runners-up last year.