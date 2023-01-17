Ian Salisbury: Middlesex appoint former Sussex and Surrey head coach as consultant
Former Surrey and Sussex head coach Ian Salisbury has joined Middlesex as a consultant coach.
It is the 52-year-old's first job since leaving Sussex last year after being put on gardening leave, reportedly over the handling of spinner Jack Carson.
He played in 15 Test matches and four one-day internationals for England.
"Ian has a vast knowledge of the game and is hugely experienced both as a player and as a coach," said Middlesex head coach Richard Johnson.
Salisbury will link up with another former England player, Mark Ramprakash, who is also continuing to work with the club in a consultant role, having re-joined his former county in 2021.
"Bringing people of Sals's quality into the group, alongside the likes of Ramps, can only be a positive thing," Johnson added to the club website.
"Aside of everything our players will learn from him, he will also add an enormous amount of knowledge and wisdom to us as a coaching group which we can all benefit from.
"He's a great bloke, is just the kind of character I have been looking for, and is a welcome addition to the club.
"It's not often that people of his quality come available, so when he did, I jumped at the chance to secure his services."
Middlesex will be playing in County Championship Division One in 2023, having achieved promotion as Division Two runners-up last year.