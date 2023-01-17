Last updated on .From the section Cricket

Tom Lammonby is a top-order batter for Somerset and bowls left-arm medium pace

Somerset all-rounder Tom Lammonby has extended his contract with the club until the end of 2025.

The 22-year-old's previous deal was due to expire at the end of this year.

A former England Under-19 captain, Lammonby has scored 2,185 runs and taken 25 wickets for the county since making his debut in 2019.

"He has also become a key element of both our red-ball and T20 squads," director of cricket Andy Hurry told the club website. external-link

"Tom is a naturally gifted cricketer, and we are excited to see his development continue over the next few years."