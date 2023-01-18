Close menu

Hashim Amla: Former South Africa batter retires

Last updated on .From the section Cricket

South Africa's Hashim Amla celebrates his triple century against England at The Oval at 2012
Hashim Amla scored 28 centuries in Tests and a South Africa record 27 in one-day internationals

Hashim Amla, South Africa's second highest Test run-scorer of all time, has retired at the age of 39.

Amla scored 9,282 runs - second only to Jacques Kallis' 13,206 - at an average of 46.64 in 124 Tests.

He amassed 18,672 in all formats for the Proteas from 2004 to 2019, and no-one has scored more than his 27 one-day centuries for South Africa.

Amla's 311 not out against England at The Oval in 2012 remains the highest Test score by a South African.

He was part of the Surrey team that won the County Championship in 2022, having retired from international cricket three years earlier.

Amla averaged 49.46 in 181 one-day internationals and 33.60 in 44 T20 internationals, and ends his first-class career with 19,521 runs at an average of 48.55.

Former England captain Alec Stewart, who worked with Amla at Surrey, described him as "a great of the game".

He said: "Everyone at Surrey County Cricket Club will be sad to see Hashim retire, but we all applaud what has been a phenomenal career.

"Hashim is a fantastic cricketer and a wonderful person. He has been an incredible resource for the team to learn from on and off the field."

Comments

Join the conversation

14 comments

  • Comment posted by Half Hearted Waffle , today at 13:18

    Even though I'm English I enjoyed watching him bat.

    A fine player.

  • Comment posted by chanasnakepit, today at 13:16

    I feel that he's one of the cricketers that never really got the acknowledgment that he deserved.

  • Comment posted by KR, today at 13:16

    Amla was clearly one of the best batsmen to have played the game during my lifetime. He was a class act. He's probably the best batsman SA have ever had. Happy retirement dude 👍

  • Comment posted by chanasnakepit, today at 13:15

    One of the all time greats. Without question. Such a classy and quality cricketer. South Africa could do with a few amla's right now!

  • Comment posted by Campachoochoo, today at 13:14

    Always aesthetically pleasing to watch...classy batsman

  • Comment posted by AndyB_MOT, today at 13:14

    Outstanding and legendary player.

    That 311 not out at the Oval was so infuriating as an England supporter. But that's testament to just how good he was: they declared on a ridiculous 637 for 2!

  • Comment posted by Jamie, today at 13:13

    Any excuse to drool over Kallis's mind-boggling career stats again...

    Amla finishes with a career Test batting average that's the same deficit to Kallis, as Matt Prior and Alec Stewart are to Joe Root (with due respect to those two).

    Kallis also scored 4,000 more Test runs and took almost 300 more wickets than Amla...

    Extraordinary.

  • Comment posted by red right hand, today at 13:11

    He had a good innings so to speak
    Somewhat underrated I always thought.
    Put your feet up now Hash
    And give a little back to the game which I'm sure you will

  • Comment posted by Gargravarr, today at 13:10

    True claass...

  • Comment posted by Stuart, today at 13:09

    Brilliant player and a fantastic Career. Enjoy retirement Hash

  • Comment posted by Badger, today at 13:06

    A class player in a very classy South African batting line up. Like the West Indies, SA wished they could find a few like their old star players to help their current team out!!!!

  • Comment posted by VG, today at 13:04

    Mild mannered great of the game! Still feels like he flew a bit under the radar.

  • Comment posted by latenitepoker, today at 13:03

    High quality. What SA would give for someone as good as Amla now.

  • Comment posted by Pepperami, today at 13:03

    Great career, fantastic player, great bloke enjoy tyour retirement.

