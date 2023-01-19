Last updated on .From the section Cricket

Balbirnie had just recorded his eighth one-day century in his 200th game for Ireland before having to retire hurt

Captain Andrew Balbirnie will miss the rest of Ireland's one-day international series against Zimbabwe after retiring hurt in Wednesday's opening defeat with a suspected concussion.

Balbirnie hit his eighth ODI century before he was struck on the helmet from a deflection off his own bat.

The 32-year-old Dubliner has been replaced in the squad by uncapped batter Murray Commins.

The second one-day match takes place in Harare on Saturday (07:15 GMT).

"Andrew Balbirnie sustained a suspected mild concussive episode after being struck on the helmet while batting in yesterday's match against Zimbabwe," said Mark Rausa, Cricket Ireland's head of physiotherapy and medical services.

"He retired hurt and did not take the field in the second innings in line with concussion protocols.

"He was reassessed this morning, but the decision has been made to withdraw him from the remaining two matches of this series as a precaution."

As a result, Munster Reds' Commins has received his first senior squad call-up and will travel to Harare from South Africa, where he is currently playing cricket, on Thursday.

National selector Andrew White said: "Murray is a talented top-order batter that we see as a direct replacement - we know he has the stroke play, technique and mindset to build big scores and being left-handed, he will also add a new dimension to the top order.

"Given the volume of cricket coming up, this is also an opportunity to give Murray exposure to the international arena."

Clive Madande hit a four off the final ball to give Zimbabwe a dramatic three-wicket win on the DLS method in Wednesday's opener after beating Ireland 2-1 in the T20 series.

Ireland ODI squad:

Paul Stirling (captain), Mark Adair, Curtis Campher, Murray Commins, Gareth Delany, George Dockrell, Stephen Doheny, Graham Hume, Tyrone Kane, Josh Little, Andy McBrine, Barry McCarthy, Harry Tector, Lorcan Tucker.