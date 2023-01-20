Last updated on .From the section Cricket

Cazoo sponsored the first two years of The Hundred

Car retailer Cazoo and insurance firm LV= have both opted against renewing sponsorship deals with English cricket.

Cazoo was the title sponsor of the first two years of The Hundred in a deal that expired last season.

LV='s three years sponsoring men's and women's Test cricket and the County Championship will end after the coming summer, the company has confirmed.

Royal London, backers of domestic and international 50-over cricket, ended its sponsorship deal in December.

It leaves the England and Wales Cricket Board (ECB) looking for three main sponsors at what is set to be a challenging time for the sport.

Disciplinary hearings relating to allegations of racism at Yorkshire are due in March, while the Independent Commission for Equity in Cricket is preparing to publish its findings after two years of gathering evidence.

An ECB spokesperson said: "We thank Cazoo for their great support over the first two years of The Hundred. We are really proud of the variety of partners who have helped establish The Hundred and throw cricket's doors open.

"We look forward to announcing more new partnerships as we get closer to the third year of the competition.

"We're very grateful to LV Insurance for their support for cricket in England and Wales. As well as partnering with England men's and women's Test cricket and the County Championship, they have done a huge amount for grassroots cricket including through the £1m Funds4Runs initiative.

"With an exciting summer of cricket ahead - including men's and women's Ashes - we look forward to working together during the final year of this partnership."

Heather Smith, managing director at LV General Insurance, said: "We are very much looking forward to a hugely successful summer of Ashes cricket but when the 2023 cricket season comes to an end so will our sponsorship.

"We always said we'd partner with the sport through to 2023 and we feel the time is right to naturally pass the opportunity of this fantastic sponsorship on to someone else."