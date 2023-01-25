Last updated on .From the section Women's Cricket

Sarah Glenn made her debut for England in 2019

England spin bowler Sarah Glenn says she re-joined Derbyshire to help young players in her home county discover the passion she found within the team.

The 23-year-old returns after four years with Worcestershire.

It is as a Pears player that she broke through to play for England in 2019 and she has gone on to take 60 wickets in 50 games at international level.

"I was always very proud playing for Derbyshire," Glenn said.

"I grew up playing for Derbyshire from the age of 10 and I always had that passion to push to the next level - they gave us that environment to do that.

"Even though facilities were sometimes a struggle, because women's cricket wasn't as big back then, it was our attitude I think.

"And because we weren't always the strongest country, I always felt it was a lot of passion that got us through to the next level if we won games.

"That is something that stuck with me playing for Derbyshire."

Commitments with England, and as a player in demand by teams in the Rachael Heyhoe Flint Trophy, Charlotte Edwards Cup and The Hundred competition, mean the leg-spinner's playing time with Derbyshire will be impacted.

She says any time playing for them in the Women's County T20 competition "will be a bonus".

"I see all these young girls coming through and I'd love to come in and coach and train with them, have a session and just have a conversation with them to give them that motivation to think if I make it as a young girl from Derby, then so can you," Glenn told BBC Radio Derby.

"That's a real message I want to send to the Derbyshire girls."

As an aspiring spinner, Glenn proudly says Derbyshire "was all she knew" but admits it took the move to Worcestershire to realise her England ambitions.

She has risen to number two in the International Cricket Council's T20 bowling rankings.

"I knew I had to make that move to Worcestershire when I wanted to make that next drive to play for England," she said.

"I wanted to push myself and challenge myself in different leagues and against different players.

"Worcestershire were very supportive, but it's nice to be back."