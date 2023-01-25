Last updated on .From the section Cricket

Sydney Thunder beat Melbourne Stars by three wickets in their final group game to finish fourth in the table

Sydney Thunder and Brisbane Heat secured the final two places in the Big Bash League (BBL) play-offs.

The two teams will play each other in the Eliminator on Friday, 27 January.

The Heat lost their final group game to Hobart Hurricanes by two runs, failing to chase 121 and keeping Hurricanes' faint qualification hopes alive.

But Thunder's three-wicket win over Melbourne Stars in Wednesday's second game ensured they and the Heat pipped the Hurricanes to the last two spots.

Both games were low-scoring and played on slow pitches that favoured the bowlers.

Seamer Nathan Ellis, a T20 Blast champion with Hampshire last summer, took 2-26 for Hurricanes, before Tim David defended 10 from the final over.

Leg-spinner Adam Zampa took 3-25 for the Stars, who finished bottom of the table, but Thunder completed their chase of 120 with seven balls to spare.

How do the play-offs work?

The top five teams qualify. Defending champions Perth Scorchers finished top of the group table, followed by Sydney Sixers, Melbourne Renegades, Thunder and Heat.

The top two teams, Scorchers and Sixers, face off in the Qualifier (28 January), with the winner moving straight into the final on Saturday, 4 February.

Thunder and Heat play each other in the Eliminator (27 January), with the winner going on to play the third-placed Renegades in the Knockout on 29 January.

The winner of that match then plays the loser of the Qualifier in the Challenger match on 2 February to earn the second spot in the final.

Commentary of all the Big Bash League play-offs will be available on the BBC Sport website and app.