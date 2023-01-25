Archer has played 13 Tests, 17 one-day internationals and 12 Twenty20s for England

England bowler Jofra Archer says he wants to play in this summer's Ashes series against Australia.

The 27-year-old is in line to make his first international appearance for 22 months this week as part of England's 50-over squad to play South Africa.

Archer has been out with elbow and back injuries, which led to doubts over his future in the longest format.

But he said he is targeting the series against Australia and wants to do the "hard yards" to be available.

"I need to spend the next two, three or four months fine-tuning my body, making myself a bit more resilient," he said.

"Let me sort that out first and then I can look forward to holding the red ball in my hand again."

Archer has taken 42 wickets in 13 Tests with three five-wicket hauls

Archer quickly became one of England's most exciting pace prospects in 2019 when he memorably bowled the 'super over' that helped England win the World Cup, and made an eye-catching start to his Test career in the Ashes later that summer - his first season in international cricket.

But since early 2021 his career has been dogged by injury - first an elbow issue which required two surgeries, then a back stress fracture last May which ruled him out for the season.

Archer made his competitive return to cricket earlier this month in South Africa's Twenty20 league, impressing with eight wickets in five matches, and says he is at "about 80%" of his best form.

After the three-match series against South Africa, which starts in Bloemfontein on Friday, he will likely play in the Indian Premier League in April and May, meaning his chances of playing red-ball cricket before the first Ashes Test on 16 June will be limited.

"I might have to do some extra bowling in India during the week and that is fine because I want to play in the Ashes," said Archer, who has previously been named the IPL's most valuable player.

"I will have to do all of the hard yards that I have to do to tick those boxes."

A fit and in-form Archer would be a major boost to England in a year that includes their 50-over World Cup defence in the autumn, as well as the bid to win the Ashes for the first time since 2015.

In his first match back for MI Cape Town he took three wickets and was recorded bowling at 90mph.

"It's just been good to play cricket and actually not have to worry about if my body's going to give way," he said.

"It looked fantastic, but on the inside I'm still a bit stiff and trying to take some of the rust away.

"I'd probably say I'm about 80%. Just some fine-tuning now."