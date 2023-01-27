Last updated on .From the section Cricket

Haider Ali has played T20 cricket in the West Indies, Sri Lanka and Bangladesh as well as Pakistan

Derbyshire have signed Pakistan batter Haider Ali for the 2023 county season.

The 22-year-old has played two one-day and 33 T20 internationals and averages 54.33 in first-class cricket.

Derbyshire start the new season with a home County Championship Division Two game against Worcestershire on 6 April.

"Haider is an immensely talented young player who already has a wealth of international experience, which will be key for us in all formats," said head of cricket Mickey Arthur.

"Of course, he still has a lot of developing to do, but I've outlined what I expect from him and I have no doubt Haider will succeed in county cricket."

Haider has made three first-class centuries, with a highest score of 206, and marked his international T20 debut by hitting 54 off 33 balls against England in a five-run win at Old Trafford in 2020.

"I've seen over the last few years how many Pakistan players have improved their game by playing at a high standard in county cricket, and that's something I think could really help my development," he told the club website. external-link

"There's a lot of good players here and Mickey wants to achieve something big with this club. Hopefully I can contribute a lot of runs in 2023 and entertain the Derbyshire crowd."

Haider will help fill the gap left by compatriot Shan Masood, who scored 1,074 Championship runs last summer, but will play for Yorkshire this summer.