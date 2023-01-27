Close menu

England in South Africa: Tourists slump to 27-run defeat despite Jason Roy century

By Matthew HenryBBC Sport

Jason Roy
Jason Roy's poor form led to him being dropped from England's squad at last year's T20 World Cup
First one-day international, Bloemfontein:
South Africa 298-7 (50 overs): Van der Dussen 111, Miller 53; Curran 3-35
England 271 (44.2 overs): Roy 113; Nortje 4-62
South Africa won by 27 runs
Scorecard.

England carelessly fell to a 27-run defeat in the first one-day international against South Africa despite Jason Roy's belligerent century in Bloemfontein.

On the day Jofra Archer made his comeback from injury, opener Roy crashed a 79-ball century to seemingly put his side on course for a comfortable victory in pursuit of 299.

He powered England to 146-0 inside 20 overs and 196-3 in the 30th over before he was caught on the boundary for 113 from 91 balls.

But the wicket of Moeen Ali four overs later began a collapse of six wickets for 49 runs in the face of fiery fast bowling.

Anrich Nortje took 3-13 in a four-over spell and England were bowled out for 271 in with 5.4 overs to go to complete a remarkable turnaround.

Rassie van der Dussen had earlier hit a measured 111 from 117 balls in South Africa's 298-7.

It had looked as though the hosts had failed to capitalise on being 75-1 after 10 overs and 167-3 after 30, Sam Curran leading an England fightback with 3-35.

On his first England appearance for almost two years, Archer struggled at times, finishing with figures of 1-81 from 10 overs - his most expensive figures in ODIs.

The win puts South Africa 1-0 up in the three-match series before Sunday's second ODI and is a boost for the hosts' bid to qualify automatically for this year's 50-over World Cup.

England throw away win

On the face of it this looks a low-key series, rearranged after it was originally cancelled because of Covid-19 in 2020, but is not without its importance.

It marks the first of 13 ODIs which act as England's build-up to the defence of their 50-over World Cup title in October in India.

For so long it looked as though they would make a dominant start, easing their way back into a format that has taken a backseat while they chased, and achieved, a World Cup win in the 20-over game.

England should never have lost from the position of needing 103 from 125 balls with six wickets left when Roy was dismissed.

Moeen pulled seamer Sisanda Magala, who took 3-46, to deep square-leg before Nortje produced a fine delivery to take Jos Buttler's edge to remove the England captain for 36 from 42 balls.

The run-rate was never a problem but Nortje, one of the quickest bowlers in the world, bounced out David Willey and Archer to finish with 4-62, while Curran played a loose waft to the final delivery of Kagiso Rabada's set of 10 to depart caught behind.

South Africa are in a perilous position in terms of securing an automatic place at the World Cup, sitting 11th in the standings with the top eight qualifying.

They need two more wins from their final four matches - two against England and then two more against the Netherlands - to have any chance.

Roy returns to form

The defeat takes the gloss off a much-needed return to form for Roy - a lynchpin of the 2019 World Cup win.

His form - no fifties in his past 14 international innings - had resulted in him being dropped from the T20 side and led to serious questions about his place in this team going forward.

After being gifted a quick start by wayward South Africa bowling, he looked back to his dominant, dismissive best in crashing 11 fours and four sixes in an opening stand with Dawid Malan, who made 59.

Malan was caught miscuing a pull off Magala and Ben Duckett and ODI debutant Harry Brook, two recent stars of Ben Stokes' Test team, fell in quick succession for three and nought respectively.

Roy continued, slog-sweeping Shamsi for six and imperiously pulling Nortje for four to reach three figures.

After that he roared in celebration before looking to the skies, an innings mixed with frustration, happiness and relief. He was eventually caught off Rabada on the square leg boundary - a wicket that unexpectedly proved crucial.

A testing return for Archer

Jofra Archer
Archer conceded 20 runs in an over for the first time in ODI cricket

Archer's last game for England was in March 2021. Since then he has had two surgeries on his elbow and suffered a stress fracture of the back.

It would be harsh to call his much-anticipated return a reality check. Instead it was a reflection of how he rated himself before the game - at "about 80%" of his best form.

He took the new ball and, while bowling short of his previous top speeds at around 86mph, was played expertly by opener Quinton de Kock, who drove down the ground and cracked a pull for six over square leg.

After a first spell of 0-41 from five overs, Archer returned later in the innings when the rust was more evident. His ninth over cost 20 included a front-foot and a waist-high no-ball - Van der Dussen striking the free hit for six, the only time the right-hander cleared the ropes in an otherwise calm innings of accumulation.

With Archer leaking runs, Curran was the pick of England's bowlers. The left-armer slowed the scoring by mixing his pace and had De Kock caught behind for 37 with a surprise bouncer.

In the final over Archer ensured his comeback was not wicketless by completely outfoxing Wayne Parnell with a trademark slower ball - the left-hander tamely offering a catch to backward point.

The performance showed, even for a bowler with Archer's undeniable talents, patience is required as he makes his return.

'We should go on and win that game' - reaction

England captain Jos Buttler: "Disappointed, I think we played some excellent cricket for the majority of that game. To be in the position we were after that opening stand, we should go on and win that game so we're disappointed not to finish it off.

"We should keep going after the good start with the bat, have conviction and commitment to our game. That is something that has served us well for a very long time."

South Africa captain Temba Bavuma: "It did change quickly. Magala made things difficult for them and got us some momentum. The guys after him really rode that momentum well.

"I always expected one of the bowlers to do something special for us. Everyone played some part in the game for us."

Comments

Join the conversation

199 comments

  • Comment posted by HandOfBob, today at 19:21

    England should realise they can slow it down a bit when they are in command. They don't need to complete every 300ish chase with 10 overs to spare.

    • Reply posted by Sinister woke cabal, today at 19:32

      Sinister woke cabal replied:
      50 over cricket and the Hundred should be cancelled.

      We should just concentrate on the formats that people really care about which are Test Cricket and the IPL.

  • Comment posted by Ashes2Ashes51, today at 19:10

    I called England losing this match, soon as Malan & Roy were out. Too many of the team, are still in t20 mode & why they lost the game. They were cruising at just over 5 RPO, but too many big shots were attempted when they only needed to nudge the ball around.

    • Reply posted by Harry, today at 19:13

      Harry replied:
      It’s an England thing. Lose one and the rest will follow

  • Comment posted by Hilary, today at 19:13

    Sadly back to the England of old, snatching defeat from the jaws of victory with dubious decision making and selection, although at least there are two games to go so Archer can now be rested. I understand the gung ho approach is more exciting, but surely a modicum of game management must enter someone's head at some point?

    • Reply posted by Sinister woke cabal, today at 19:36

      Sinister woke cabal replied:
      50 over cricket is pointless.

  • Comment posted by Trevor, today at 19:13

    Jofra's not ready...should be dropped...I expect the inevitable flak for this comment...

    • Reply posted by bbcwatcher, today at 19:15

      bbcwatcher replied:
      I agree he shouldn’t be playing but dropped is the wrong word more like giving him more time to get back to previous standard for him .

  • Comment posted by The-Artful-Dodga, today at 19:17

    They are such an explosive batting side, but once they get in a dominant position they can throttle back a little. Trying to clear the rope all the time isnt necessary, just keep the score ticking over and win diligently.

    • Reply posted by Sinister woke cabal, today at 19:32

      Sinister woke cabal replied:
      Tests and T20 are all that matter.

      All other cricket, including 50 over world cup, are just there to pad out the programme and make £££ for the ECB.

  • Comment posted by zlatan_86, today at 19:12

    Absolute masterclass in how to throw away a match, summed up by letting the terrible Shamsi take the last wicket

    • Reply posted by Sinister woke cabal, today at 19:37

      Sinister woke cabal replied:
      Why on earth have they paused the highly successful SA20 to play a pointless bilateral 50 over series in an empty stadium!

      £££ is the answer and it stinks.

  • Comment posted by The Welsh Xavi, today at 19:25

    Mo has been a fantastic servent in English cricket and still has a spot in T20s, but he should be nowhere near this ODI squad.

    His last 50+ score was in 2017(!) and yet he's batting 6.

    • Reply posted by otiger, today at 19:27

      otiger replied:
      The World Cup will be in India; he might have a lot still to contribute there. Spinners will be needed.

  • Comment posted by mrcollins, today at 19:17

    The narrative over here will be about an England collapse (and that’s fair enough). But that was some spell of bowling from Nortje.

    • Reply posted by Rory, today at 19:19

      Rory replied:
      Brutal

  • Comment posted by Paul, today at 19:13

    Bottling of the highest order from England. Brain dead batting after being 145-0

    • Reply posted by Sinister woke cabal, today at 19:33

      Sinister woke cabal replied:
      50 over cricket is pointless.

      We should get rid of it and just concentrate on the formats that people really care about which are Test Cricket and the IPL.

  • Comment posted by David R, today at 19:22

    He has had a lot of stick but much credit should go to Temba Bavuma for his shrewd captaincy under pressure. I am very pleased for him.

    • Reply posted by Sinister woke cabal, today at 19:35

      Sinister woke cabal replied:
      Why on earth are England wasting time playing 50 over cricket when they have Tests and T20 to play.

  • Comment posted by easy, today at 19:26

    You can go on about 50 over and T20 cricket till the cows come home.

    What I want to see is England nailing it in test matches against the best.

    • Reply posted by otiger, today at 19:28

      otiger replied:
      Looks like this might be your year...

  • Comment posted by AJ, today at 19:08

    Well played South Africa.

    Disappointing result, but good practice for the upcoming World Cup..

    • Reply posted by Sinister woke cabal, today at 19:34

      Sinister woke cabal replied:
      Why on earth are England wasting time playing 50 over cricket when he has Tests and T20 to play.

  • Comment posted by easy, today at 19:14

    Well done England.

    Not many would have said that from 146-0 after 19.2 overs you'd have grabbed defeat from the jaws of victory but you managed it.

    • Reply posted by Sinister woke cabal, today at 19:39

      Sinister woke cabal replied:
      50 over cricket is boring.

  • Comment posted by Nick Selby, today at 19:11

    Very poor batting getting out playing stupid shots. England seem either brilliant or utterly crap, there’s nothing in between. Archer may have another 10k of speed in reserve, but that just means the ball gets to the boundary quicker!!

  • Comment posted by Matt, today at 19:27

    Needing a comfortable 5 an over to win, Roy, Ali and Willey feel they need to hit the ball out of the ground - unbelievable

    • Reply posted by Sinister woke cabal, today at 19:38

      Sinister woke cabal replied:
      You should educate yourself by watching a few England test matches (aka Bazball) or IPL games.

  • Comment posted by soapboxes, today at 19:15

    That’s got to be one of England’s worst and most unexpected defeats from a winning position.

    • Reply posted by otiger, today at 19:17

      otiger replied:
      Hahaha no, there are plenty of contenders. Is it such a big deal?

      England squad is packed with quality and they'll come good.

  • Comment posted by bbcwatcher, today at 19:11

    England collapsing KP giggling in an annoying way Shamsi bowling awfully and South Africa winning what else is new?

    • Reply posted by bbcwatcher, today at 19:12

      bbcwatcher replied:
      Oh and Roy proving doubters wrong.

  • Comment posted by John, today at 19:26

    Do we attack the score or defend the wickets. England chose the 3rd option, neither

  • Comment posted by otiger, today at 19:13

    I remember being disagreed here about Jason Roy some months ago; some saying he was finished. I think he's began to prove he is again a viable option at the top of the order. I'm really pleased for him, he's still a quality one day player.

    • Reply posted by Sinister woke cabal, today at 19:40

      Sinister woke cabal replied:
      Scratching his way to 113 off 91 is hardly the way to win many fans or get yourself another IPL contract!!

  • Comment posted by Navers, today at 19:47

    Nortje is so underrated. Class bowler. Yes, his pace will make it easier to score boundaries (given that bats have been modified to get a top edge for 6 easily!), but he always hits the right areas when called upon.

