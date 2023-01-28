Shafali Verma, left, has scored 12 half-centuries for the full India team

U19 T20 Women's World Cup final: England v India Date: 29 January Venue: Potchefstroom Time: 11:45 BST Coverage: Live text commentary on the BBC Sport website, plus Test Match Special commentary on BBC Radio 5 Sports Extra and BBC Sounds

England captain Grace Scrivens is hoping to make it a hat-trick of first-time successes for the women's team when she leads her side in Sunday's U19 World Cup final against India.

England, led by Rachael Heyhoe Flint, won the very first Women's World Cup in 1973, while Charlotte Edwards led them to glory in the inaugural Women's T20 World Cup in 2009.

Now, history beckons once more in the first edition of the Women's U19 T20 World Cup, where England, who are unbeaten in the competition, face India in the final in Potchefstroom.

They booked their place in the final after a nailbiting three-run win in the semi-final against Australia - a match which, for long parts, they looked like losing.

"The whole team have that never-say-die attitude," said 19-year-old Kent-born Scrivens.

"We are always trying to stay in the battle and Chris Guest, our coach, has been a real fundamental part of that.

"He's always talking to us about taking the positive options which is really influential."

Every ounce of that attitude was required to overcome Australia in the semi-final, after they slumped to 99 all out - easily their worst batting performance of the tournament.

"The match was unbelievable and filled with so many highs and lows that kept us all on the edge of our seats," said Scrivens.

"Going out to field after only putting 90-odd on the board was tough, but we have that mindset of backing each other and backing ourselves and we knew we could defend that total.

"It was that belief we kept throughout that we could win it.

"Our spin attack was really good [in the semi-final]. Hannah Baker bowled unbelievably well, taking three wickets, but India are going to have some good spinners so we're going to have to cope with that."

Scrivens admits Friday's game was closer than hoped but assures nothing will change in the way they go about their cricket.

"We're speaking the same message we've had all the way through," said Scrivens. "We don't want to go away from the fact we want to play with a positive mindset and positive intent and continue that fearless cricket.

"We'll not let Friday's collapse affect that in any way."

For Scrivens, who is in the running for player of the tournament and could also finish top of the run-scoring charts, it is not about personal milestones.

"Victory is the main thing," she said. "Obviously, I want to score runs to help the team but as long as we get the win that's all that matters."

So, does she dare to dream yet of emulating Heyhoe Flint and Edwards by lifting an inaugural women's title as an England captain?

"We don't want to think too far ahead," said Scrivens. "We are in the final and there's a chance we can win but we want to focus on what we can control and if we play our best cricket we can be in a really good place."

India came through their semi-final in convincing fashion by beating New Zealand by eight wickets.

Their destructive opener Shweta Sehrawat has been in form throughout the tournament and England are aware that she is a danger alongside Shafali Verma at the top of the order.

"India have got some really good batters and it's something we have to look into," added Scrivens. "If we just look at how we bowl and what we can control then we'll be in a really good place."

India captain, Verma, who has already played 74 times for the full national team, is also feeling confident ahead of the final.

"Feelings are very good because whatever our plans we've done them in the practice session," she said.

"Everyone knows their role and is very happy and excited to play the final. We are just going to back each other in the final so we are just going to enjoy it and give 100%.

"We have seen the England game and how they are playing and their batters and bowlers. We have all the strategies, and we are just going to execute those things."