Tawanda Muyeye: Kent batter signs new contract until end of 2025
Kent batter Tawanda Muyeye has extended his contract with the club until the end of 2025.
The 21-year-old right-hander, who was born in Zimbabwe, has featured in all three formats since joining ahead of the start of the 2021 campaign.
"Tawanda is a highly talented young player who is held in high regard by the coaching staff here," director of cricket Paul Downton said.
"He has a very high ceiling - we have seen glimpses of his talent already."
Muyeye has scored 414 runs at an average of 29.57 in his 11 first-class appearances.
His 221 runs in List A competition have come at 24.55, and he has also taken four wickets in his senior career with his right-arm off-break bowling.