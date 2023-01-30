Last updated on .From the section Cricket

Tawanda Muyeye made three appearances in Kent's One-Day Cup-winning campaign last year

Kent batter Tawanda Muyeye has extended his contract with the club until the end of 2025.

The 21-year-old right-hander, who was born in Zimbabwe, has featured in all three formats since joining ahead of the start of the 2021 campaign.

"Tawanda is a highly talented young player who is held in high regard by the coaching staff here," director of cricket Paul Downton said.

"He has a very high ceiling - we have seen glimpses of his talent already."

Muyeye has scored 414 runs at an average of 29.57 in his 11 first-class appearances.

His 221 runs in List A competition have come at 24.55, and he has also taken four wickets in his senior career with his right-arm off-break bowling.