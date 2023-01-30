Last updated on .From the section Cricket

Archie Lenham has taken 22 wickets in 31 white-ball appearances

Sussex leg-spinner Archie Lenham has extended his contract with the club.

The 18-year-old made his first-team debut at the age of 16 in 2021 against Gloucestershire in the T20 Blast.

The Eastbourne-born player, whose father and grandfather both played for Sussex, also featured in the County Championship and One-Day Cup that year.

"I'm absolutely delighted to sign a contract extension with my boyhood club and cannot wait for the next few seasons," he said.

"Hopefully we can continue to improve as a squad and win some silverware in the coming years."

Sussex have not disclosed the length of Lenham's new deal.