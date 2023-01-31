Last updated on .From the section Cricket

Ajinkya Rahane has hit 12 centuries in his 82 Test appearances for India

Leicestershire have signed former India captain Ajinkya Rahane for the final four months of the 2023 season.

The 34-year-old batter will be available after Indian Premier League duty with Chennai Super Kings for eight County Championship matches and the entire One-Day Cup.

"He comes with a lot of experience and a tremendous work ethic," said director of cricket Claude Henderson. external-link

"It's a great opportunity for us to tap into that," he added.

"I had conversations with (assistant coach) Alfonso Thomas and (head coach) Paul Nixon, who had eyed Ajinkya in the past, so he was always on our radar.

"It was a case of seeing what the team needed, which was definitely a senior overseas batsman."

He becomes the third of four planned Leicestershire overseas signings for 2023.

Wiaan Mulder has re-signed, across all three formats, while Naveen-ul-Haq has signed for a third consecutive T20 Blast campaign - and Henderson has confirmed that another overseas signing has been lined up to feature in the County Championship in April and May.

Rahane, who has captained his country in all formats, has scored more than 8,000 runs at international level.