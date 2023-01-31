Last updated on .From the section Women's Cricket

Jersey have won 10 of their 13 T20 Internationals since May 2019

Jersey is to host a qualifying tournament for the 2024 Women's T20 World Cup later this year.

The first-ever ICC Women's T20 World Cup European Division Two qualifier will see Germany, France, Sweden, Italy and Turkey play alongside Jersey.

The top two teams from the event being held from 27 May to 3 June will be promoted to the Division One tournament being held in Spain in September.

The 2024 T20 Women's World Cup starts in Bangladesh in September next year.

"Our focus in the short term is to increase the visibility of the female game in Jersey and having 15 games of international cricket will do just that," said Jersey Cricket's incoming chief executive Sarah Gommarsall.

"We hope to see great support from the local community throughout the week to get behind our girls."

Jersey's men's team reached the final stages of qualifying for the last year's T20 World Cup.

They will travel to Scotland from 20-28 July to take part in the European qualifier for the 2024 Men's T20 World Cup.

The top two sides will automatically make the event in the West Indies and United States in June 2024.

The islanders will face the hosts as well as Ireland, Denmark, Italy, Austria and Germany.