Bavuma scored 109 off 102 balls before he was dismissed by Curran

England bowler Sam Curran has been fined 15% of his match fee and given one demerit point for his reaction to dismissing South Africa's Temba Bavuma.

Bavuma was bowled for 109 when he tried a ramp shot off Curran in South Africa's win in the second ODI.

The International Cricket Council said Curran "excessively celebrated towards and in close proximity" of the opener.

It added it was "an action which had the potential to provoke an aggressive reaction from Bavuma".

Curran admitted the level one offence of the ICC's code of conduct and so a formal hearing was not needed.

It is Curran's first demerit point and the accumulation of four in a 24-month period would result in a ban.

The innings by Bavuma, who is South Africa's white-ball captain, helped his side to win the match and take an unassailable 2-0 lead in the three-match series.