Brandon Glover: Durham sign Netherlands fast bowler

Brandon Glover celebrates taking a wicket for the Netherlands
Brandon Glover has taken 37 wickets in 24 T20 internationals, and eight wickets in as many ODI apperances

Durham have signed fast bowler Brandon Glover on a two-year deal.

The South Africa-born Netherlands international spent three seasons with Northamptonshire and has also played for Oval Invincibles in The Hundred.

The 25-year-old has played eight one-day internationals and 24 Twenty20s for the Dutch side, with his 24 first-class wickets coming at an average of 34.45.

"This is an important part of our recruitment leading into the season," director of cricket Marcus North said.external-link

"Brandon is an exciting cricketer who bowls genuine pace that will not only complement our bowling stocks but add needed depth."

