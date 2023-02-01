Close menu

England v South Africa: Jofra Archer takes six wickets to inspire tourists to win

By Matthew HenryBBC Sport

Jofra Archer celebrates
Archer did not play for England for 22 months before this season because of back and elbow injuries
Third one-day international, Kimberley:
England 346-7 (50 overs): Buttler 131, Malan 118; Ngidi 4-62
South Africa 287 (43.1 overs): Klaasen 80; Archer 6-40
England won by 59 runs
A resurgent Jofra Archer took six wickets to inspire England to a 59-run consolation victory against South Africa in the third one-day international.

Defending 347 after superb centuries from Dawid Malan and Jos Buttler, Archer took a match-changing 6-40 in his second match back after 17 months out injured.

He bowled at high pace and unsettled batters in a performance reminiscent of his debut international season in 2019.

The 27-year-old had Rassie van der Dussen caught in his first spell and, with the Proteas well placed at 158-3, he returned to dismiss Aiden Markram and David Miller in consecutive overs.

Heinrich Klaasen then threatened to take South Africa to a stunning victory with 80 from 62 balls but Archer ended his onslaught to all but decide the contest.

He then bowled Wayne Parnell to clinch his first five-wicket haul and wrapped up the match by dismissing Tabraiz Shamsi - the Proteas all out for 287 in 43.1 overs.

The win ends England's five-match losing run in the format but the return to form of Archer could prove of far more significance in a year when his side host Australia in the Ashes, and defend the 50-over World Cup the paceman did so much to help win four years ago.

Archer stars with brilliant throwback

Jofra Archer celebrates
Only Reece Topley (6-25) and Paul Collingwood (6-31) have taken better figures in ODIs for England

After taking the final wicket, Archer's emotions looked to be a mixture of relief and delight as he led his side from the field.

He raised the match ball in the air to take the applause of the crowd - a sight England fans could be forgiven for thinking would never come again.

Archer has had a torrid two years, missing 22 months of international cricket because of a serious elbow injury which required two surgeries and then a stress fracture of the back.

He struggled at times in his first game back on Friday, returning figures of 1-82, but here he looked surprisingly close to his best.

Unlike in the first ODI, he regularly bowled over 90mph. After having Van der Dussen caught at point he hit Markram with one of his trademark bouncers a ball later.

A stand of 50 between Reeza Hendricks and Markram helped South Africa back into the game but, brought back for the 26th over, Archer's extra pace forced Markram to offer a catch off his top edge.

The dangerous Miller hit a six and a four in his seven-ball 13 but Archer's zip made him feather a catch through to Buttler.

Needing 77 from 66 balls the Proteas were arguably favourites when Buttler turned to Archer for his final spell.

Klaasen had flogged England's other seamers in a stand of 85 in 54 balls with Parnell. Archer, however, swung the game within four deliveries.

This time rather than express pace he bowled a clever slower-ball bouncer to the right-hander, who picked out deep square-leg.

He then proved far too good for Parnell and Shamsi, bowling each to clinch England's third-best figures in ODIs.

England have lost this series - not how they will have wanted to start a World Cup year - but they depart South Africa with a huge boost.

Archer overshadows two superb hundreds

Dawid Malan ad Jos Buttler
Malan and Buttler's partnership was the fourth largest for England in ODIs

The return of Archer overshadowed a superb partnership of 232 between Malan and Buttler, who combined to take England to the most unlikeliest of totals from a position of 14-3.

In a challenging opening period, Lungi Ngidi found uneven bounce to have Jason Roy caught mid-off for one, Ben Duckett caught behind for a duck and Harry Brook nicking off for six inside six overs.

England crawled to 20-3 after 10 overs and Buttler took 14 deliveries to get off the mark - the longest he has taken to score in his ODI career.

After a steady period of consolidation, a switch was flicked after 30 overs. Malan, who needed 79 balls to get to 50 and was dropped on 27 and 46, hit the first ball of the 31st over for six and 61 runs came from the next five overs.

The left-hander scored elegantly around the wicket while Buttler crashed the ball straight, showing particular aggression against spin.

After Malan was caught off a leading edge having reached his third ODI ton from 106 balls, Moeen Ali smashed 41 from 23 balls.

Runs came at will although South Africa did finish well after Moeen was bowled by an Ngidi yorker in the 47th and Buttler picked out long-on an over later.

'Fantastic' Archer - reaction

England captain Jos Buttler on Jofra Archer's performance: "It was fantastic and probably deserving of the player of the match award. When the game was in the balance to come back there and take the wicket of Klaasen broke the game open for us.

"It is nice to finish with a win today."

South Africa captain Temba Bavuma: "We have challenged ourselves as to how we want to play.

"We are expressing ourselves, challenging different stages of the game and being positive - almost like England go about their cricket.

"You have seen batters taking on the game and the bowlers being a lot more aggressive. There are a lot of boxes ticked in this series.

  • Comment posted by AJ, today at 18:56

    Butler & Malan where Outstanding today.

    Also Archer 6 Wickets & Rashid 3 Wickets was very encouraging signs.

    Moeen's self-sacrificing for the Team again is class,
    he scored 41 on Sunday & 51 again today - Excellent batting.

    • Reply posted by Bloomoon, today at 19:01

      Bloomoon replied:
      Gotta love Moeen. Get’s on with it, never moans, gives 100% every time. Total team player 👍

  • Comment posted by Scurvy Buccaneer, today at 19:02

    Great series in South Africa, teriffic cricket from both sides, just wish it had been longer. Nice to see Jofra back and well done guys.

    • Reply posted by Turtle, today at 19:14

      Turtle replied:
      Pointless and unnecessary series.

      Just padding out the programme to make £££ for the ECB with no purpose whatsoever. Same as every other bilateral 50 over game.

  • Comment posted by Django, today at 19:00

    That was a very good England performance. There was a time when I didn't think they'd get 100 when they were 15 -3, but Malan and Buttler were magnificent, and a great cameo from Moeen Ali. It was a wonderful return from Archer, let's hope he stays fit and fresh.

    • Reply posted by Turtle, today at 19:10

      Turtle replied:
      Might be good enough to get past South Africa in a d and rubber but not going to come close to beating the top teams.

      When will England learn; if you scratch around at 6 or 7 an over you aren't going to win many cricket matches.

      Ali is the only one to bat with any type of intent and drag England to any semblance of a competitive total.

  • Comment posted by Mr FortyTwo, today at 18:58

    First ODI - Why is Archer playing? He's so overrated (despite not having played an international for 18 months)

    Third ODI - 6/40. Takes the wicket of every player looking dangerous and won the game which we almost certainly would have lost without him.

    Lots of people on here have not got a clue!

    • Reply posted by Turtle, today at 19:13

      Turtle replied:
      England should stop wasting time with pointless bilateral 50 over games and concentrate on the formats that actually matter in Tests and T20.

  • Comment posted by coops, today at 19:11

    Well played England. Malan is fantastic when he gets his eye in.

    As for those who were writing Archer off after one game back, I wonder whether they'll turn up here and admit they were talking nonsense.

    • Reply posted by jk, today at 19:17

      jk replied:
      No he is still overrated

  • Comment posted by shopkeeper, today at 19:14

    Jason Roy back to normal but I suppose his century in the first game will give him automatic selection for the next 10 games it is time he was ditched to give Salt an extended run in the side.

  • Comment posted by Beebfan, today at 18:59

    Where are the people who were whining the other day, on Jofra's return, about how he should play county cricket... in January... he's got 6 wicket, best-ever ODI figures.

    This fearsome bowler can bowl at 96mph+ it's an Ashes + World Cup year.

    What a result.

    • Reply posted by Beebfan, today at 19:06

      Beebfan replied:
      Notice 2 downvotes. Pat Cummings and Steve Smith up late on HYS?!

  • Comment posted by Boothy, today at 18:58

    I wonder how the morons from the HYS after the first game of this series are feeling now. Calling for Jofra to be dropped after game one of his international return was always clown talk.

    • Reply posted by Terry, today at 19:23

      Terry replied:
      They would say being dropped for the 2nd match led to the result today!

      But I remember the HYS comments. You can only celebrate a bowling performance like that, yet look at all your down votes.

  • Comment posted by in5wknaa, today at 18:57

    Jofra Archer what an incredible talent. Having him in our artillery is literally game changing - please stay fit for 2023 🤞

    On a side note - Jos is batting too low. The best white ball player this country has ever produced, at the peak of his powers, batting at 5 sometimes 6!? I get he’s a great finisher but ODI’s have moved on now it’s about big totals, Buttler needs to open or go 3

    • Reply posted by 2MP, today at 19:11

      2MP replied:
      Buttler has never batted above 4 in an ODI but it’s not like we’re struggling for big totals, is it?

  • Comment posted by MJC, today at 19:19

    Good to see Archer back but i still have my fears over his long term fitness which is why England should look after him by only playing him in white ball cricket and yet ANOTHER excellent innings from Jos Buttler where would England be without him

  • Comment posted by Bloomoon, today at 18:57

    Jofra is back ☄️

    • Reply posted by Turtle, today at 19:17

      Turtle replied:
      Jofra bowled well and dug England out of a hole after posting a sub-par total thanks to lack of impetus from the top order; chiefly Malan and Buttler. Luckily Moeen came to the party to save too much embarrassment.

  • Comment posted by Roy Simmons, today at 19:03

    Got him to thank. He needs support. Blowing the first game was costly and set the tone for the series. Superb batting by Buttler and Malan.

    • Reply posted by Turtle, today at 19:13

      Turtle replied:
      Buttler and Malan both scratched around at barely over a run a ball.

      At least Moeen came in and showed some intent otherwise England would have posted a sub par total and fell to another embarrassing defeat.

  • Comment posted by Terry, today at 19:00

    Archer and Butler - take a bow!

    After the racist undertones on HYS for the first match, I'm pleased for Jofra. That's why he makes the back pages.

  • Comment posted by Duncanb23, today at 19:10

    Looking forward to the experts on here explaining why IPL reject Wood and Stone – 😂 – would be better than Archer. “Oh the gold chains and braids, overrated, bad attitude”

  • Comment posted by MarkJ2222, today at 19:03

    What a fantastic series - well done South Africa for the 2-1 win - could have gone either way though. JB what can you say about how brilliant he bats, hasn’t missed a catch in 14 months and a great captain. My WC team would be. Bairstow, Malan, Root, Brook, JB, Ali, Jacks or Livingstone, Sam, Adil, Archer and Wood. Balances spin in India and pace:

    • Reply posted by Beebfan, today at 19:08

      Beebfan replied:
      We need to see Bairstow back soon - he had a bad break - but I could live with your XI!

  • Comment posted by Chairs, today at 19:13

    Proud to say I wasn't one the idiots criticising archers form in his first odi in 2 years the other day

  • Comment posted by OmNom, today at 19:01

    Just goes to show how incredible a player Archer is. I sincerely hope his schedule is managed to avoid a recurrence of this injury. Being kept out for almost two years will have been terrible for his development.

    • Reply posted by sensiblesid, today at 19:04

      sensiblesid replied:
      He wasn't incredible in the first ODI was he

  • Comment posted by Andy Tomlinson, today at 18:58

    A much more sensible approach to batting by England after losing early wickets.If they had batted like that in the first match they would have won the series.
    Good to see Joffre back but some of the bowling has been disappointing.

    • Reply posted by JHB85, today at 19:47

      JHB85 replied:
      Wood, Archer, Curran. You'd want those kind of guys playing, with Rashid and someone from Topley or Woakes if he gets back to his old ODI form.

  • Comment posted by splendidsparrow, today at 19:23

    The match swung like a pendulum and could have gone either way.

    1) England were reeling at 3-14;

    2) Buttler and Malan stood up to shore up a teetering ship from sinking;

    3) SA left almost 7 overs unused. The top order underperformed;

    4) JA bowled spiritedly and played a pivotal role in restricting the home team.

    Congrats to England for winning the match and South Africa the series.

  • Comment posted by Baron of Brierdene, today at 19:03

    Archer was 24 carat gold in Kimberly.

