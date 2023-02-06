Kim Garth's parents - Jonathan and Ann-Marie, who also played cricket for Ireland - flew to India to watch her debut

Three years ago, Kim Garth made the decision to travel across the world to fulfil her dream. Now, she's set to line out for Australia at the World Cup.

That alone would be astonishing, but when you throw in her exploits with Ireland, moving during the Covid pandemic and her history-making status - it really is extraordinary.

Garth was already a star in Ireland after she made her senior debut as a 14-year-old. She won 114 caps, was vice-captain and was named Ireland cricketer of the decade in 2021 - eight months after she halted her international career.

With no professionalism for Irish women to make cricket their career, a move to Australia in 2020 beckoned in a "now or never decision".

The 26-year-old added she had "a little taste" of cricket in Australia after spending several winters there playing in the Women's Big Bash League and club cricket, and that it was a "very big decision" to give up her Ireland career.

"I really wanted to play cricket for a living and not have to work another job," said Garth, who now plays for Melbourne Stars and Victoria.

"The lifestyle in Australia was a big pull. It would take me a couple of years to qualify as a local player but I didn't want to look back with any regrets.

"I'm certainly very happy with the decision I made."

Moving across the world is already a big step, but Garth embarked on her life-changing journey as the coronavirus pandemic took hold across the world.

"The day I got offered a contract [with Victoria] was the day that Australia closed the borders," she added.

"I remember looking online and they were talking about six months. Two and a half years later and the borders still hadn't opened, so it was certainly very difficult.

"We were very lucky we were able to train in Covid. If we weren't able to train I probably would have gone home.

"I kept busy and I finally got to see my family last April for the first time in quite some years. It certainly wasn't an easy time."

'I've never been as nervous'

Garth claimed her first wicket on her debut for Australia, dismissing India captain Harmanpreet Kaur

Garth's performances for Victoria and the Stars led to an Australian call-up against India in December a few weeks after she became eligible.

A debut for the best team in the world is always special, and her parents had travelled to Mumbai and were on the field when she was presented with her first cap.

Garth had bowled thousands of deliveries in cricket, but she said "I can safely say I had never been as nervous" as she stepped up in Australian colours for the first time.

"There was 25,000 people there. You couldn't hear the person next to you talking," Garth said, adding she occasionally can't believe she is team-mates with "superstars".

"In domestic cricket I usually bowl the first over, but I didn't in that game and it felt like the longest over ever. I was honestly about to be sick.

"It was pretty intense but my first over only went for six, which was pretty good, so once that was done my nerves were settled.

"When you are on the biggest stage, playing for the best team in the world against, arguably, the next best team in the world, it's pretty nerve-wracking."

'No-one can take it away from me'

Since Garth left for Australia, positive steps have been taken to ensure women can fulfil their professional dreams in Ireland.

Cricket Ireland has now given professional contracts to players and plans to build a dedicated stadium in Dublin could "transform" the game.

"It's a really difficult one for Irish cricket. There is only so much you can do against the bigger nations," said Garth about her home nation.

"It's chalk and cheese. The playing pool is much bigger in the likes of Australia and India and the domestic structures in place are so strong.

"I think Irish cricket has taken steps in the right direction. You can see the improvement in terms of the on-field performances."

Garth says she is "very happy" to avoid a World Cup reunion with Ireland after being drawn in separate groups, however the sides will play a warm-up match before the tournament and Australia are set to tour Ireland following the Ashes in June.

Garth (right) was 14 years and 70 days old when she made her senior Ireland debut in 2010

The Dubliner admits she would "absolutely love to be part" of the squad for the summer's tour, but all focus is on the upcoming tournament in South Africa where she hopes holders Australia "can go all the way".

In one final piece of history, Garth is set to become the first woman to play at theT20 World Cups for two different countries.

"I haven't looked into it too much but it's obviously a pretty unique thing," Garth added.

"Since winning my cap I've had a bit of time to reflect.

"There have been moments, especially playing in front of 40,000 people in India, where it was extraordinary.

"No one can ever take that away from me. Whether I don't play another game for Australia or I play another 30, 40 or 50 games - it's something I'll always have with me which is pretty cool."