Abell averages 33.41 in T20s at a strike-rate of 142.36

Somerset batter Tom Abell and Leicestershire leg-spinner Rehan Ahmed have been named in England's squad for their white-ball tour of Bangladesh in March.

Uncapped Abell, 28, has not played in any international formats yet, while 18-year-old Ahmed earns his first white-ball call-up, having impressed on his Test debut in Pakistan in December.

Lancashire pace bowler Saqib Mahmood is recalled after nine months out with a back stress fracture.

Opener Alex Hales will miss the tour to play in the Pakistan Super League.

Abell, a right-handed middle order batter, and Mahmood are currently in Sri Lanka with England Lions. Abell will captain the Lions in their ODI matches.

Mahmood, who has played two Tests, seven ODIs and 12 T20s, suffered a back stress fracture in April last year and has not played since.

Ahmed became the youngest man to play Test cricket for England in December and took 5-48 on debut.

ODI squad: Jos Buttler (captain), Tom Abell, Rehan Ahmed, Moeen Ali, Jofra Archer, Sam Curran, Saqib Mahmood, Dawid Malan, Adil Rashid, Jason Roy, Phil Salt, Reece Topley, James Vince, Chris Woakes, Mark Wood.

T20 Squad: Jos Buttler (captain), Tom Abell, Rehan Ahmed, Moeen Ali, Jofra Archer, Sam Curran, Ben Duckett, Will Jacks, Chris Jordan, Dawid Malan, Adil Rashid, Phil Salt, Reece Topley, Chris Woakes, Mark Wood.

England plan to work with players around their franchise commitments with Sam Billings, Liam Dawson, Richard Gleeson and Tymal Mills also honouring their PSL contracts.

England play three one-day internationals and three T20s in Bangladesh from 1 March. The 50-over leg will act as preparation for the World Cup in India, which starts in October.

Batters Will Jacks and Ben Duckett will join for the T20s following the conclusion of England's two-Test series in New Zealand.

Pace bowler Jofra Archer is included in both squads after taking six wickets in the third ODI against South Africa on Wednesday - his second international match back after 17 months out injured.

Fellow fast bowler Mark Wood will also tour Bangladesh, having been rested for the New Zealand series.

Schedule

March

1: 1st ODI, Sher-e-Bangla National Stadium, Dhaka

3: 2nd ODI, Sher-e-Bangla National Stadium, Dhaka

6: 3rd ODI, Zahur Ahmed Chowdhury Stadium, Chattogram

9: 1st T20, Zahur Ahmed Chowdhury Stadium, Chattogram

12: 2nd T20, Sher-e-Bangla National Stadium, Dhaka

14: 3rd T20, Sher-e-Bangla National Stadium, Dhaka