Joe Denly (centre) scored 293 runs and took eight wickets to help Kent win the One-Day Cup last season

Experienced batter Joe Denly has extended his contract with Kent until the end of the 2025 season.

The 36-year-old, who is in his second spell with the Canterbury-based club, captained the Spitfires to the One-Day Cup title last year.

Denly, who has played 15 Tests and made 29 white-ball appearances for England, has amassed more than 18,700 runs for Kent across all formats.

"I still feel like I can make some big contributions as a player," he said.

Canterbury-born Denly, who will turn 37 next month, came through Kent's academy and made his first-class, List A and T20 debuts in 2004.

The right-hander had amassed 4,658 first-class runs, and appeared in nine One-Day Internationals and five Twenty20 Internationals, by the time he moved to Middlesex before the 2012 campaign, but returned to Kent after three seasons at Lord's.

Denly made his Test debut against the West Indies in January 2019, with his most recent Test appearance coming against the same opposition in July 2020.

He scored 827 Test runs, including six half-centuries, at an average of 29.53, and now has a total of 13,244 first-class runs.

Denly has made 43 hundreds for Kent - becoming one of six male players to have reached three figures for the county in three forms of the game - and has taken 150 wickets for the club with his right-arm leg spin.

Kent director of cricket Paul Downton described Denly as "a high-quality player" who is "an integral part of the dressing room".

"We believe he will continue to make significant contributions with both bat and ball across all formats," he added.

"Joe has been heavily involved in our trophy-winning sides in white-ball cricket over the past two seasons. He also brings a huge amount of experience to our Championship batting line-up."