Orla Prendergast was one run shy of a half-century in Cape Town

Women's Twenty20 World Cup warm-up, Cape Town Bangladesh 120-6 (20 overs): S Sultana 34, S Akhter 28; L Paul 3-17 Ireland 124-2 (18.5 overs): O Prendergast 49*, E Richardson 34; F Khatun 2-16 Ireland win by eight wickets Full scorecard (external) external-link

Ireland have beaten Bangladesh by eight wickets in their opening Twenty20 World Cup warm-up match in Cape Town.

Orla Prendergast's unbeaten 49 set Ireland on course for victory while Leah Paul claimed three wickets.

Ed Joyce's side begin their World Cup campaign against England on Monday, 13 February.

However, it is not all good news for Ireland as Rebecca Stokell was ruled out of the tournament through injury.

Stokell sustained a foot ligament injury and has been replaced in the squad by Merrion Cricket Club team-mate Rachel Delaney.

Bangladesh opened the batting but were restricted to 23-2 after Jane Maguire and Paul restricted them to early wickets.

Shamima Sultana had put up 34 runs from 30 balls but the opener was dismissed when Arlene Kelly was caught off Cara Murray's delivery in the 10th over.

Shorna Akhter and Ruman Ahmed put on a 34-run partnership before Bangladesh finished up on 120-6 from their 20 overs.

Ireland got off to a solid start in their response, with Eimear Richardson hitting four balls to the boundary but she fell on 34, just after registering a fifty-run partnership with opening partner Gaby Lewis.

Fatima Khatun had both openers back in the pavilion in the tenth over, with Ireland on 57-2.

Prendergast, along with captain Laura Delany, proceeded to put up a 67-run partnership and secure the win with seven balls remaining.

Ireland's next World Cup warm-up match is against Sri Lanka on Monday at Stellenbosch University.