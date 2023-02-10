Cara Murray made her T20 international cricket debut for Ireland against New Zealand in June 2018

ICC Women's T20 World Cup Hosts: South Africa Dates: 10-26 February Coverage: Ball-by-ball Test Match Special commentary on BBC Radio 5 Sports Extra and BBC Sport app. Live text commentary and in-play video clips on the BBC Sport website and app.

From playing in the back garden with her dad and brother to being part of the Ireland squad at the Women's T20 World Cup - it has already been quite a cricketing journey for Cara Murray.

The 22-year-old spin bowler, who made her international debut in the summer of 2018, believes there is still much to come however from a group with an average age of 24 as they prepare to begin their campaign in South Africa.

"The last few years have been a journey for this team and we are still young," Murray told BBC Sport NI.

"This will be a good test for us to see where we are at and hopefully we can put on a good show. I've always wanted to represent Ireland in a World Cup."

Murray juggles her cricket playing and training commitments with completing a degree in Sports Studies at the University of Ulster, but over the next few weeks she will be fully focused on helping Ireland perform well at the World Cup.

Following a shock win over Australia in an official warm-up that came after a defeat by Sri Lanka, Ireland face a tough opening group fixture in the tournament itself against England on 13 February, then games against Pakistan, the West Indies and India.

"The warm-up games will be quite key in terms of getting used to the grounds we are going to be playing at and our opposition will be world class so we can try out the plans we have in a game situation," explained Cara.

"I'm immensely proud to be part of a squad competing in a World Cup and I know the work that has gone on behind the scenes to qualify.

"To be part of that was incredible and to be here is something each and every one of us is proud of.

"To play on the world stage in front of television cameras and have the chance to show what we can do.

"Television gives the sport exposure and helps inspire that next generation. Growing up we didn't really have that. Hopefully it will encourage more people at home to come and watch us too."

Going from strength to strength

Ireland claimed their first series victory overseas when they defeated Pakistan 2-1 in a T20 series in November, a success that has served to instil further belief into the squad.

"We've grown in confidence over the last 18 months and had that big series win in Pakistan that no-one thought was going to happen," said Murray.

"The team has gone from strength to strength and we are very excited to see what can happen on the world stage.

"A win over Pakistan on their home turf was massive. They are ranked higher than us and to come off a tough series of ODIs [which Pakistan won 3-0] and then win that T20 series 2-1 shows the resilience this team has.

"These World Cup games are going to be tough but this squad is more than ready to take them on, very capable. We want to test ourselves against the world's very best.

"On any given day we can beat anyone and every time we step out on to that pitch we're going out to win."