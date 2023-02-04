Last updated on .From the section Cricket

Perth Scorchers have appeared in eight of the 12 Big Bash finals since the competition began in 2011-12

Big Bash Final, Perth Brisbane Heat 175-7 (20 overs): McSweeney 41 (37), Heazlett 34 (30), Bryant 31 (14); Behrendorff 2-26 Perth Scorchers 178-5 (19.2 overs): Turner 53 (32), Inglis 26 (22), Connolly 25no (11) Perth Scorchers won by five wickets Scorecard

Perth Scorchers won the Big Bash for the fifth time with a thrilling five-wicket victory over Brisbane Heat.

Nick Hobson hit a six and a four in successive balls as the Scorchers chased down their target of 176 with just four balls to spare in Perth.

A half-century from Ashton Turner and a lively cameo from Cooper Connolly helped set the platform for the win.

Nathan McSweeney earlier top-scored with 41 for the Heat as they posted 175-7 from their 20 overs.

The Scorchers, who were the defending champions, went into the game as favourites after topping the table and having beaten Brisbane Heat in both meetings during the regular season.

In contrast, the Heat were bottom of the table in mid-January but three wins from their final four games took to to fifth, before they came through three knockout games to reach their first final since 2013.

After the Heat won the toss and chose to bat, McSweeney anchored their innings, putting on 79 for the second wicket with Sam Heazlett.

Their momentum was checked by the loss of three wickets for 13 runs, but Max Bryant's lively 31 from 14 balls and and unbeaten 21 from 16 from Warwickshire's Sam Hain lifted them up to a competitive score.

The Scorchers were reduced to 54-3 early in their reply, but then Turner, who hit 53 from 32, and Josh Inglis (26 from 22) put on 80 for the fourth wicket.

The game swung the Heat's way again when they both fell in quick succession, but some incredible power hitting from Hobson and teenager Connolly, who smashed 25 from just 11 balls, took them over the line.