Edwards coached Southern Brave last year in The Hundred

Former England captain Charlotte Edwards has been appointed head coach of Mumbai Indians in the inaugural Women's Premier League.

The 43-year-old led England to 50-over and T20 World Cup glory in 2009 during a glittering 20-year international career.

Since retiring as a player in 2017 she has coached in England and Australia.

The WPL, a T20 competition featuring five Indian franchises, runs from 4-24 March.

Former India players Jhulan Goswami and Devika Palshikar have been named as Mumbai bowling and batting coaches respectively.