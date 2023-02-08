Last updated on .From the section Cricket

Irish captain Laura Delany hits a shot as she made her to 32 against Australia

Women's Twenty20 World Cup warm-up, Stellenbosch Australia 168-3 (20 overs): Healy 62 (rtd), McGrath 56 (rtd); Prendergast 2-19 Ireland 169-7 (19.4 overs): Delany 32, Hunter 26; Schutt 2-16 Ireland won by three wickets Full scorecard (external)

Ireland have shocked Women's T20 World Cup champions Australia with a three-wicket victory in Wednesday's warm-up game in Stellenbosch.

Alyssa Healy hit 62 and Tahlia McGrath added 56 before both retiring as Australia posted 168-3.

Ireland made a brisk start in reply and captain Laura Delany made 32 as they threatened an upset.

A six from Arlene Kelly in the final over proved decisive as the Irish clinched a memorable win.

More to follow...