Women's T20 World Cup: Ireland stun champions Australia in warm-up
|Women's Twenty20 World Cup warm-up, Stellenbosch
|Australia 168-3 (20 overs): Healy 62 (rtd), McGrath 56 (rtd); Prendergast 2-19
|Ireland 169-7 (19.4 overs): Delany 32, Hunter 26; Schutt 2-16
|Ireland won by three wickets
|Full scorecard (external)
Ireland have shocked Women's T20 World Cup champions Australia with a three-wicket victory in Wednesday's warm-up game in Stellenbosch.
Alyssa Healy hit 62 and Tahlia McGrath added 56 before both retiring as Australia posted 168-3.
Ireland made a brisk start in reply and captain Laura Delany made 32 as they threatened an upset.
A six from Arlene Kelly in the final over proved decisive as the Irish clinched a memorable win.
