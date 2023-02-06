Last updated on .From the section Cricket

Arlene Kelly's 30 off 17 balls put Ireland in a strong position

Women's Twenty20 World Cup warm-up, Stellenbosch Sri Lanka 149-5 (20 overs): Samarawickrama 56*, Gunaratne 36; Delany 3-20 Ireland 147 all out (19.4 overs): Lewis 38, Kelly 30; Ranaweera 3-26 Sri Lanka won by two runs Full scorecard (external) external-link

A dramatic final over saw Sri Lanka edge to a two-run victory over Ireland in their T20 World Cup warm-up game.

Harshitha Samarawickrama's half-century helped Sri Lanka to 149-5.

Despite Arlene Kelly's impressive 30 off 17 balls, Sri Lanka took two wickets in the last over to bowl Ireland out for 147.

Ireland needed four from the final over, but Sugandika Kumari dismissed Cara Murray before running Kelly out on the penultimate ball.

Sri Lanka made a strong start before captain Chamari Athapaththu was lbw for 27 in the seventh over, but Ireland were unable to break the 87-run partnership of Samarawickrama and Vishmi Gunaratne.

Samarawickrama was forced to retire hurt on 56 at the end of the 16th over and Gunaratne was soon dismissed before Laura Delany took three wickets in the final over to reduce Sri Lanka to 149-5.

Gaby Lewis made a strong start for Ireland before being caught by Oshadi Ranasinghe off Inoka Ranaweera for 38 off 24 balls and the Sri Lankan duo continued to excel, taking three wickets each.

Ireland were 106 for seven after 15 overs before Kelly fought back with her impressive cameo, leaving her side needing four from the final over, but they fell just short in that dramatic conclusion.

Ireland will play a second official warm-up game against Australia on Wednesday, before their opening group game against England on 13 February.